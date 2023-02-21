Stewart stands out in Tobago

Akeem Stewart emerged as the standout performer at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #4 meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, two Sundays ago.
Stewart, the lone competitor in the men’s shot put, threw the iron ball 18.05 metres. His Kaizen Panthers clubmate, Akanni Hislop clocked 48.70 seconds for top spot in the men’s 400 metres.
There were impressive doubles for Panthers athletes Kaori Robley and Imanni Matthew. Robley won the girls’ under-17 100 metres dash in a wind-aided 12.34 seconds and the 200m in 25.03. Matthew topped the boys’ under-17 long jump field with a 6.50 metres leap and was golden in the 100m in 11.46.
Jaden De Souza grabbed double gold as well. The Phoenix sprinter triumphed in the 100m in 10.85 seconds and the 400m in 50.13.
Kengel Christopher struck gold in the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.85 seconds. In the 200m, however, he had to settle for silver in 21.94, top spot going to Striders sprinter Callis McLetchie in 21.82.
Sri Lankan Amasha De Silva was golden in the women’s 100m dash in a windy 12.28 seconds.
Mercury’s Lalenii Grant produced a big 43.83m throw for gold in the girls’ under-20 discus. Mason Hall athlete Jinelle Campbell was second at 35.39, but emerged as shot put champion with a 12.71m effort.
There was a solid series from Jeron James in the boys’ under-20 discus. The lone entrant in the event, James landed the implement 43.60m in round one. The Mercury athlete followed up at 44.36 and 46.21, before closing off with his best throw on the day, 47.14m.