Stewart stands out in Tobago

SHOT PUT GOLD: Akeem Stewart

Akeem Stewart emerged as the standout performer at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #4 meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, two Sundays ago.

Stewart, the lone competitor in the men’s shot put, threw the iron ball 18.05 metres. His Kaizen Panthers clubmate, Akanni Hislop clocked 48.70 seconds for top spot in the men’s 400 metres.

There were impressive doubles for Panthers athletes Kaori Robley and Imanni Matthew. Robley won the girls’ under-17 100 metres dash in a wind-aided 12.34 seconds and the 200m in 25.03. Matthew topped the boys’ under-17 long jump field with a 6.50 metres leap and was golden in the 100m in 11.46.

Jaden De Souza grabbed double gold as well. The Phoenix sprinter triumphed in the 100m in 10.85 seconds and the 400m in 50.13.

Kengel Christopher struck gold in the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.85 seconds. In the 200m, however, he had to settle for silver in 21.94, top spot going to Striders sprinter Callis McLetchie in 21.82.

Sri Lankan Amasha De Silva was golden in the women’s 100m dash in a windy 12.28 seconds.

Mercury’s Lalenii Grant produced a big 43.83m throw for gold in the girls’ under-20 discus. Mason Hall athlete Jinelle Campbell was second at 35.39, but emerged as shot put champion with a 12.71m effort.

There was a solid series from Jeron James in the boys’ under-20 discus. The lone entrant in the event, James landed the implement 43.60m in round one. The Mercury athlete followed up at 44.36 and 46.21, before closing off with his best throw on the day, 47.14m.

Holder, Da Silva prop up WI batting

Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva gathered purposeful half-centuries and West Indies made a tame start to their Tour of South Africa, yesterday.

Holder hit the top score of 58 and da Silva was not out on 55, and the Caribbean side reached 283 for nine in their first innings against the South Africa Invitational XI at the close on the first day of their three-day, tour match at Willowmoore Park.

Dookie stuns 3rd seed in ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE produced a major upset in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, Monday night in Guatemala.

The Trinidad and Tobago player was expected to be sent packing in the first round of the 18 & under draw and she came within two points of saying goodbye in the second set before battling back to stun Vessa Turley 5-7, 6-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The third-seeded American is ranked 542nd in the world in juniors, 708 places ahead of Dookie, playing in her first tournament at this level for the season. The 15-year-old will come back today to oppose the 1,074th-ranked Samilla Jarrah of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

Stewart stands out in Tobago

Haiti and Panama a step closer to Women’s World Cup qualification

CONCACAF teams Panama and Haiti moved closer to Women World Cup with impressive semi-final victories in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Having advanced to the play-offs phase after edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama blanked Papua New Guines 2-0 on Sunday to reach the showdown with Paraguay.

Back to work

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip is eyeing a return to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up for the third round the West Indies Championship after being given the all-clear to return to full training after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the West Indies tour of Australia in December.

Phillip, who played two Tests and five ODIs for the Windies, didn’t feature in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship earlier this month and has not played any competitive matches since returning from Australia.

Plenty potential

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-17 team will return home tonight following their 3-2 defea…