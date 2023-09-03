‘STICK TO THE PLAN’

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got their closest win of the season so far when they edged the Jamaica Tallawahs to move up to third place in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, yesterday.
TKR prevailed by two runs at Kensington Oval to resign the defending champions Tallawahs to their third straight defeat with what captain Kieron Pollard described as a “total team effort,” and the result of his players sticking to their plans.
The Tallawahs won the toss and chose to field first, producing a disciplined bowling performance to restrict TKR to 142 for eight after 20 overs. Seamer Kelvin Pitman— making his CPL debut—had an outstanding game as he took three wickets, including that of Pollard, key batter Nicholas Pooran and opener Mark Deyal.
“It was a slow wicket, we had to dig deep. We lost a couple wickets in the middle period there and we had to slow down a bit and they bowled well in the death...but we were able to muster 142 and it was enough in the end of the day,” Pollard said in a television interview afterwards.
“I’m sure at the halfway stage most people didn’t give us a chance. But the belief that we have in the dressing room...the way that the guys went out and fought in the second half, they must be commended for that performance,” he added.
The Tallawahs would have a bright start to their chase, with skipper Brandon King (36, 25 balls) and Alex Hales (21 off 13) batting through the power-play and putting on 57 in 7.3 overs. But they would quickly lose four wickets in the next 2 1/2 overs to find themselves in trouble.
Left-arm wrist spinner, Man-of-the-Match Waqar Salamkheil (two for 21) and seamer Andre Russell (three for 34), would prove decisive, taking five wickets between them and restricting runs as the Tallawahs faltered to 139 for seven when the overs ran out.
This was despite a seventh-wicket partnership of 39 off 22 balls between Chris Green (32) and Imad Wasim (19 not out). Needing 12 in the final over bowled by Ali Khan, they got nine, with Wasim turning down two singles in an effort to retain the strike and go for the boundaries.
“Waqar was brilliant. Akeal (Hosein) bowling three overs in the power-play and (Sunil) Narine in the middle as well. Hats off to Ali Khan in the end, coming and finishing it off for us,” Pollard said.
Explaining the approach to defending their total, the TKR skipper explained: “We just wanted to get out of the power-play...We knew once the field was spread we were able to try to squeeze them and then they’ll have to go up against the breeze, and with Waqar bowling, he’s going both ways...and traditionally in the Caribbean batters are not really adept at playing spin bowling, so I used that to my advantage.”
And noting the work bowling coaches, former West Indies players Ravi Rampaul and Nikita Miller have been doing, Pollard added: “Nothing pleases me more as a senior guy to see them (the bowlers) come out and do that. We trusted Russell in the death, he went for a couple overs but the main thing was sticking to the plan, and we realise once you stick to the team plan, more often than not, you come out on the right side.”
TKR now return to their home base here to prepare for the final qualifying leg of the series, beginning with a match against second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Summarised Scores:
TKR 142-8, 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 33, Mark Deyal 30, Lorcan Tucker 30; Mohammed Amir 3-20, Kelvin Pitman 3-27) vs TALLAWAHS 140-7, 20 overs (Brandon King 36, Chris Green 32; Andre Russell 3-34, Waqar Salamkheil 2-21)—TKR won by two runs.