STICKING TO HOPE

With five national teams scheduled to travel within a matter of weeks from April to June 2021, head coach of the senior women’s national hockey team Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano is worried that a lack of funding could throw a spoke in his side’s wheels.
The junior male and female hockey teams are set to flick off in the 2021/Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile, from April 12-26 while Marcano’s senior women’s outfit are obliged to attend and win the 2021 Pan American Challenge in Lima, Peru, if they are to qualify for the Pan American Cup, scheduled for January 20-30 of 2022.
That is a competition for which the senior men’s team under Glen “Fido” Francis has already qualified. And then the senior men’s and women’s indoor teams are entered for the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup from June 21-27 in Pennsylvania, USA.
Back in September, when the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) recused from hosting the Pan American Cup due to the Covid-19 situation and this country’s uncertainty about lifting the travel restrictions and reopening the borders, the senior women’s outdoor team conceded their bye into that competition.
If the TTHB adheres to national team commitments next year, the bill for overseas travel, accommodation, and participation, could run the organisation into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions.
In a Covid-19 affected era, when the country’s resources have been directed to health and other social welfare sectors and initiatives to combat the negative fallout of the pandemic, sports’ already diminutive portion of the budget certainly means no lagniappe for national sporting organisations like the TTHB.
Marcano says given his team’s bronze medal performance at the 2018 CAC Games, his women’s squad stands a very good shot at qualifying for the 2022 Cup. But national team funding remains the main source of apprehension for “Bumpa”.
“My concern is really if we will get to go. And I am being honest, the talk about the economy being stagnant, the talk about finance being an issue and obviously a lot of finance has been pushed into the health sector; Will we get the opportunity to actually go?” he asked rhetorically.
“I mean, you are looking at two junior teams heading out to Chile in a week’s time; you have to send a senior team to Peru in a month’s time; In June, you have two senior teams to go to an Indoor Cup in the USA. Five teams heading out back-to-back. Do you have the funds for that? Which one is more important? This is the reality. My thing is, are we going to go?”
Marcano said the TTHB was supposed to make the availability of their national teams known to the regional governing body, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) by November 24.
“We have not been informed, as the technical staff, that they would not be going. As far as they are concerned we will be going. But as I am saying, we could get it (the news) a week before (we are to leave) that we don’t have the funds. And it would mean that these ladies who have been working so hard over a period of time, what happens after, what happens to the athletes after that?
What happens to the technical staff after that? I mean you are playing on hope and keeping fingers crossed that the work that they are putting in will be rewarded by going to the tournament and qualifying for the Pan Am Cup.”
In the meantime, Marcano is charging ahead with preparations and has integrated the junior women with the senior team as they train together—mainly focusing on conceptualisation of the game play—on Mondays and Wednesdays, and only separately Saturday (juniors) and Sundays (seniors).
The team’s interchanges training venues between the grass of the Diego Martin Sporting Complex and the indoor facility at the Woodbrook Youth Facility (WYF).
It is yet another hurdle they have had to attempt to overcome given the delay in the completion of the $1.3 million turf at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, a dilemma that has been complicated by the nation’s closed borders due to Covid-19.
“It is stressful, it really is stressful... the grass is much slower than the actual surface you’re gonna be playing on,” pointed out Marcano, adding they had previously used the different turf surfaces of the Ball Park (Marvin Lee Stadium) before that was later locked down. “We have had to resort to the indoor court (WYF), which kind of gives you the speed but not the size.”
He further explained: “But it is difficult, you have other teams and again it comes down to the point that other countries would have been open before us. Barbados have tournaments going on; they are training, Jamaica is also doing their stuff, working with Argentine coaches and while we were able to do a lot of at-home training (before the restrictions on national teams were lifted four weeks ago) now we are kind of some steps behind.”