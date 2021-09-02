Sticking with Angus

The FIFA appointed normalisation committee (NC) of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has re-appointed Angus Eve as senior men’s national team (SMNT) head coach ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League, 2022.
Eve will also be given oversight and lead the men’s Under-20 national team as part of the strategic plan for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Mexico, USA and Canada.
In accepting the full-time role, Eve felt he had taken on a great responsibility.
“If I do a good job, maybe it shows that local coaches can step up to the plate,” stated Eve yesterday via a Zoom call.
“This is a great honour and privilege for me,” added Eve, who also credited his family, Bertille St Clair and others for his elevation.
Eve was appointed as interim SMNT head coach prior to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminaries in June, following an unsuccessful qualification campaign to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He and his staff then led the team through the prelims and earned qualification to the Gold Cup group stage. Eve’s term as interim coach concluded at the end of August and the NC has taken the decision to appoint him on a full-time basis, initially until March 31, 2023.
Yesterday, Eve said the Gold Cup in July was invaluable to his success.
“It was a learning experience for me,” stated Eve. He compared it to his time as a player, when given an opportunity to match skills against the best in the region.
“I’m in a good place with the experience we would have gotten in the tournament and (also by) watching the rest of the tournament when I got back home,” he stated.
Eve said ideally, he would like to have the national team play in every FIFA window and will soon sit down with the local FA to formalise plans.
Yesterday, the NC also issued a release giving insight into why Eve was given the permanent position.
“Following the team’s enterprising performance at the 2021 Gold Cup, the NC analysed the reports coming out of the competition, the leadership strategies employed and the team atmosphere and concluded that Eve should be given the opportunity to continue his work for the CONCACAF Nations League campaign. If the team earns promotion from Nations League B to League A, Eve’s term will be extended to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.”
Via the same release, NC Chairman Robert Hadad said: “Angus earned an opportunity because of his desire to help Trinidad and Tobago football, his success in the last few outings and the potential that he has shown. He is passionate about our football and we see this as a relationship where the team and Angus can grow together and be successful.”
Hadad added: “Angus knows the Under-20 players and is extremely decorated in youth football from his time in the SSFL. He has shown that he can relate to and get the best out of the young players. And though his time was short so far, he showed that with the senior team as well. So this was viewed as an ideal fit as we target development.
The men’s Under-20 team will begin training very soon in preparation for the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship which will be held in November 2021.
Commenting on the assignment with the U-20s, Eve said: “It is really important that we develop this project from Under-20 to seniors with our target of 2026. I am happy to lend my experience as I know each set of players and we can work on getting the blend right. It now gives us the opportunity to develop the younger players and provide them with enough exposure heading into the World Cup 2026 which will be in this region.”