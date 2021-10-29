STILL ALIVE ...BARELY

The West Indies have had their fair share of close calls in T20 World Cups and almost every time they managed to defy the odds to come out on top. It has been their experience and self-belief that has pulled them through.
West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran pointed to those two crucial aspects of their game as the main driving force behind their three-run victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah, yesterday.
The “Tigers” appeared to be holding all the aces heading into the final phase of the game. They had six wickets in hand, set batsmen at the crease and just 33 needed off 24 balls to keep their campaign alive.
But Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul and Andre Russell delivered with the ball to flip the script and leave a stadium filled with Bangladesh supporters stunned.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t really take all our catches, but the belief was there. We backed our experience to close out the game. We had faith in our experienced bowlers,” Pooran said after the game.
Russell, who was run out without facing a ball, eventually led the Windies to victory, bowling a dot ball with the final ball of the match when Bangladesh needed four runs to win. Of Russell’s effort with the ball, Pooran said: “On that wicket back of a length was tough. He’s a big player and executed for us.”
Meanwhile, skipper Kieron Pollard was forced to retire during the Windies innings. Despite not feeling his best, however, Pollard came back to end the Windies innings, hitting the final ball for six. Pooran said the skipper’s fighting spirit gave the defending champions a boost.
“He looks fine,” Pooran said of his mentor. “The medical team is still working with him but he should be okay. You can see why he’s a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future,” he added.
Pooran also played a key role with the bat, hitting four sixes and a four in a 22-ball, 40 that helped the Windies to a competitive total after they had struggled to build momentum in the first half of the innings. He said it was a tactical move for him to bat lower down the order and said it was about the batters taking responsibility when they walk out to the middle and was happy to contribute after a rough couple of months leading up to the tournament.
“We talk about batsmen taking responsibility and doing what’s needed for the team. The batting hasn’t clicked yet and we needed to put our hands up. I felt as a cricketer and a batsman I needed to put my hand up. We were missing Polly too. I have been working very hard for the last couple of months, (but) things just hadn’t gone my way. I hadn’t been doing myself justice, giving away my wicket; but I’m always confident and positive about my attitude and skills,” Pooran added.
Meanwhile, Jason Holder came into the starting line-up and made an immediate impact, hitting two crucial sixes towards the end of the innings in an unbeaten 15 (five balls) before taking one for 22 with the ball and a game-changing catch, inches from the boundary rope to dismiss the set Liton Das (44) in the penultimate over of the game, off Bravo’s bowling.
While having made an impact with bat, ball and in the field, Holder said the best part of the game was Russell’s dot ball to clinch their first win of the tournament. “The last ball obviously that Russell bowled, four runs needed from one ball, to bowl a perfect yorker which was a dot ball -- was phenomenal,” noted Holder. “A lot of jubilation went through my veins especially, and then all the guys obviously played really well. It was the best moment for me.”
In terms of the Windies’ total, Holder felt it was a competitive one. “We were able to get three sixes which really helped us get up to a respectable total on that wicket, I felt 140 was always a very good total,” added Holder. “I think with our bowling attack, I would back us to defend that and it proved to be enough and also credit to our batters for getting us up to 140 and then also credit to the way we stuck at it and held our nerve,” he surmised.
With yesterday’s victory, the Windies have at least kept their campaign alive, if just barely, but will have to win their final two group games against Sri Lanka on Thursday and Australia next Saturday if they are to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals. Only the top two teams in the six-team group will advance to the semi-final stage.