STILL ALIVE

TUSSLE: Turks & Caicos defender Herby Magny puts in a tackle on T&T captain Ryan Augustine, left, during their group stage match at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship in Costa Rica. T&T won 7-5.

:—Photo: CONCACAF/STRAFFON IMAGES

AN AMATEURISH performance saw Trinidad and Tobago almost blow an early four-goal lead before desperately surviving for a 7-5 win over Turks and Caicos yesterday at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship in Costa Rica.

Victory saw T&T’s ‘Beach Warriors’ secure a fourth consecutive trip to the quarter-finals phase. They now await a clash with either tournament favourites El Salvador or defending champions Mexico, on Saturday. T&T’s chances of beating either of those teams appear thin at best, given what they have produced so far.

Defending champions Mexico, Panama, USA, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala advanced to the quarter-finals as automatic qualifiers, along with Caribbean countries Trinidad & Tobago and Bahamas, both third-placed finishers in their respective groups.

T&T made a fast start, leading by four goals after the first quarter, but made hard work of holding off their rivals. T&T got two goals apiece from goalkeeper Jabari Gray (4th & 11th), defender Shallun Bobb (5th & 20th), and striker Douglas Mc Dougall (24th & 36th), while captain and defender Ryan Augustine (3rd) got the opening goal.

After completely dominating the first period, T&T stopped playing as a unit and descended into individual, amateurish play. They were outscored 3-2 in the second period, as the Turk & Caicos clawed back to 4-2 and later at 5-3, with a close-up goal from Alex Byran (16th) and a downward header from Ledsome Jerome (17th), while Herby Magny (24th) turned and hit a low shot past goalkeeper Zane Coker.

T&T head-coach Ramiro Amarelle rotated again, with goalkeeper Jabari Gray, Joash Baird, Omri Baird, Joel Lyons and Hakeem King getting the start, while Turks & Caicos kept the team which played the first two matches with one exception.

An explosive T&T saw captain Augustine score with his first touch when turning the ball off the outside of his foot. Keeper Gray doubled the advantage four minutes into the game with a volley straight from his goal area. A minute later, Shallun Bobb put in the first of a pair of close-up headers for 3-0 and Gray also got his second with a bouncing shot pass his opposite number, Pendieno Brooks, for 4-0, after dribbling up field, past an attacker.

Turk & Caicos continued to fight and were closer with two goals in the third-period. Magny’s header caught Gray off his line and he was also left defence-less by a low shot by Jeff Belijour with two minutes left. Desperately holding on, T&T got an insurance goal from McDougall to relieve the pressure and seal the victory.

