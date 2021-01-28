STILL FIGHTING

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Michael Alexander is fighting for his life as he remains in the intensive care unit at Port of Spain General Hospital after a vehicular accident Wednesday afternoon.
The motor bike that 27-year-old Alexander was riding was written off and Trinidad and Tobago Amateur Boxing Association president Cecil Forde said Alexander’s left hand is broken, along with two ribs, and his lungs are damaged.
“The latest we have is that,,,he is unconscious at present,” said Forde.
National head coach Reynold Cox said Alexander’s condition is very serious. Doctors decided to induce unconsciousness by sedating him with strong pain-killers and will monitor his condition over the next 24 hours (today).
Forde said he and the rest of the boxing community were praying and hoping the 2019 Pan American Games light welterweight bronze medallist pulls through this ordeal.
“It’s really bad at this time. We were positive he would have qualified (for Tokyo2020 Olympics),” Forde said. Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC president Brian Lewis was being updated by TTOC medical team head Dr Terry Ali, an orthopaedic surgeon who is also a TTOC vice-president.
“At this point, he is receiving good care with at the PoS General Hospital and Dr Ali has been monitoring the situation,” said Lewis. “Michael, he is a fighter so our prayers and thoughts are with him that he is going to fight as hard as he fights in the ring, fight as hard as he can...We wish him a speedy recovery and we are willing him on.”
Lewis described Alexander as “a fearless, courageous, stubborn and very determined boxer,” who is tremendously talented.
“He was on the cusp of qualifying for the Tokyo2020 Olympics. I think he is a genuine medal prospect but at this point in time he is in the toughest battle of his young life and our prayers and thoughts are with him.”
Among Alexander’s other accolades are a 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games lightweight silver medal and a 2014 CAC Games bronze in the same weight category. He also claimed a bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.