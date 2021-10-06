Still good enough

The form and fitness of members of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad continue to concern former players. And despite criticism of the composition of the team in several quarters, including some regional leaders and the Guyana Cricket Board, fast bowling legend Sir Curtly Ambrose still feels the squad is good enough to retain the title.
Sir Curtly, however, is uneasy about the fitness of certain players. “Of course I’m concerned,” he said on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday.
“This is a T20 World Cup tournament, and you want to try and play the best team possible, and with those little niggles going around—Andre Russell, we know how good a player he is, Obed McCoy has come on in leaps and bounds in recent time, Fabien Allen—we want to be able to select our best team, so those injuries going around, it’s a cause for concern.”
All-rounder Russell is currently sidelined for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders by a hamstring injury.
Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said on Tuesday that the player is being “assessed weekly,” and that “we hope he will be fit to play from the start of the World Cup.”
Left-arm seamer McCoy would have been part of the group of WI players not involved in the IPL who would have arrived in Dubai on Tuesday to begin final preparations for the tournament which begins in nine days’ time. However, he saw limited action in the recent Caribbean Premier League because of injury.
Of similar concern to Sir Curtly and former fast bowling teammate Kenny Benjamin was the situation with out-of-touch veteran batsman Chris Gayle.
Asked whether he felt Gayle could still deliver for the West Indies, Ambrose said: “He’s 42 years of age, the reflexes must slow down, the hand-eye coordination is not the same, and he hasn’t produced any magic for quite a while.”
But he added: “However, on his day if he gets it right, he can still be very destructive... so let’s hope that he can produce some magic during this World Cup.”
And while career opener Gayle has batted at number three for the Windies in recent T20 series, both Ambrose and Benjamin would still prefer to see him at the top of the order.
“To put him in the middle where they going to spread the field and they are going to force him to run ones and twos, that’s not going to happen. So either you bat him one or two or you’re helping out with the drinks,” Benjamin said, adding “he’s thinking he has the will but I don’t think the body is thinking that.”
Neither Ambrose nor Benjamin though, believe Gayle should be an automatic starter. “You have people like (Evin) Lewis and so on. These guys have been fairly decent in the last couple of matches they played in the CPL,” Benjamin noted.
“(The last 18 months) He has struggled not only for West Indies but other T20 franchises. The few home series we just played, he hadn’t really had any scores of significance,” Ambrose added.
Despite his concerns however, Sir Curtly still sees back-to-back titles as being possible for captain Kieron Pollard and his men.
“West Indies has as good a chance as any team in the tournament,” he said. “We have enough good players in the team to win the World Cup. My concern though, is we either blow hot or we (crumble)...so we need to be very consistent for us to win this World Cup. We can’t have two big games and then two or three bad games. We have to be extremely consistent throughout for us to win this World Cup. But I believe if we play consistent enough we can win the World Cup again.”