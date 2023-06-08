STILL IN CONTENTION

TEAM TTO’s women’s hockey team are set to play for an FIH World Cup Hockey 5s spot tomorrow despite losing their semi-final match against the USA 2-1 last night.
That’s because the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s competition gain automatic qualification for the “Worlds”.
In last night’s semis, TTO forward Felicia King opened the scoring with a seventh-minute strike from the field, that was negated by USA’s Linnea Gonzales’s ninth-minute goal for a 1-1 half-time scoreline. Gonzales also drove home the winner for the Americans in the 13th minute.
TTO women will play the loser of the other semi-final—Paraguay versus Uruguay was scheduled to flick off after press time last night.
The semi-final had been delayed because of a rain interruption in the afternoon at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus Turf, as the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cup (PAC) Tournament continued in Kingston, Jamaica.
Earlier, yesterday afternoon, captain Shaniah De Freitas’ side had qualified to that stage after thrashing Guatemala 8-0 in their quarter-final encounter.
De Freitas and her squad pummelled their opponents thanks in the main to effective striking from Krizia Layne who netted a hat-trick—including two in the first half—which helped the T&T stickwomen to a comfortable 5-0 half-time lead.
Other scorers in the match included Samantha Olton with a brace and one item each from Chelsea Dey, Felicia King and De Freitas (Shaniah) herself.
Coach Glen “Fido” Francis’ side had finished second in Pool B with a record of one win, one draw and one loss to set up their crossover quarters with Guatemala, who were third in Pool A.
Today, the TTO men will have their chance to attempt to qualify for the Worlds, set for Oman in January 2024, when they face Panama who topped the four-team Pool A. That match flicks off at 4.15 p.m.
Favourites to advance, the TTO men will face the winner of the Jamaica vs Guatemala quarter-final at 7.30 p.m. Darren Cowie’s squad easily topped Pool B with three convincing wins over Paraguay, Guatemala and Costa Rica.