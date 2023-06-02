Still no TTCB Premiership 1 champs

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 National League competition ended on Sunday March 26, the champions are yet to be crowned with a protest filed by PowerGen Penal Sports against Profilbau Victoria United continuing to occupy the attention of league officials.
PowerGen lodged an appeal of the result of their second-round game in February against Victoria United which ended in a “no result” at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, after only one day of play was possible.
The National League Disciplinary Committee heard arguments from both clubs as well as the umpires and recommended that PowerGen receive 24 points for the game.
Victoria United have now exercised their right to appeal the ruling further delaying the coronation of a League champion.
Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 were leading the eight-team league standings with 143 points when the competition ended putting them in line to lift the trophy. However, at that time PowerGen Penal were second on the table with 124 points but with their protest against Victoria pending.
With the awarded points, PowerGen will overtake QPCC 1 and successfully defend their league crown.
The matter will now be heard by the Appeals Committee.
The TTCB club season ended last weekend with the Premiership T20 Festival which saw Central Sports clinch their second Premiership 1 T20 title when they defeated PowerGen in the final.
Meanwhile, Clarke Road United won the Premiership 1 50 over Sunday League competition early last month when they defeated QPCC 1.