Still no TTCB Premiership 1 champs

Nicholas Romany will be going for the Eastern Credit Union 15K double tomorrow when the Tobago edition of the race is staged. Romany won the Trinidad race on May 15 in a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Tobago ECU 15K starts at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turning right onto the Claude Noel Highway, onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill, and making the loop to return to Gulf City Mall.