Still no TTCB Premiership 1 champs

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 National League competition ended on Sunday March 26, the champions are yet to be crowned with a protest filed by PowerGen Penal Sports against Profilbau Victoria United continuing to occupy the attention of league officials.

PowerGen lodged an appeal of the result of their second-round game in February against Victoria United which ended in a “no result” at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, after only one day of play was possible.

The National League Disciplinary Committee heard arguments from both clubs as well as the umpires and recommended that PowerGen receive 24 points for the game.

Victoria United have now exercised their right to appeal the ruling further delaying the coronation of a League champion.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 were leading the eight-team league standings with 143 points when the competition ended putting them in line to lift the trophy. However, at that time PowerGen Penal were second on the table with 124 points but with their protest against Victoria pending.

With the awarded points, PowerGen will overtake QPCC 1 and successfully defend their league crown.

The matter will now be heard by the Appeals Committee.

The TTCB club season ended last weekend with the Premiership T20 Festival which saw Central Sports clinch their second Premiership 1 T20 title when they defeated PowerGen in the final.

Meanwhile, Clarke Road United won the Premiership 1 50 over Sunday League competition early last month when they defeated QPCC 1.

Edwards in, Britton out Silver Bowl

SHEMAR BRITTON will not be defending his title, but Aleena Edwards will return to go after a second straight women’s crown in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

DIAMOND LEAGUE SILVER

Jereem “The Dream” Richards seized silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Golden Gala, in Italy, yesterday.

Running in still conditions, Richards got to the line in 20.28 seconds to claim the runner-up spot, behind Erriyon Knighton. The American teenager stopped the clock at 19.89 seconds for a comfortable victory at the Wanda Diamond League meet. Third spot went to Canadian Aaron Brown in 20.31.

Romany, Waldron clash in Tobago ECU 15K

Nicholas Romany will be going for the Eastern Credit Union 15K double tomorrow when the Tobago edition of the race is staged. Romany won the Trinidad race on May 15 in a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Tobago ECU 15K starts at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turning right onto the Claude Noel Highway, onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill, and making the loop to return to Gulf City Mall.

Deyal happy to be back with TKR

All-rounder Mark Deyal returns “home” to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family, hoping to make a positive impact in the team’s campaign for an unprecedented fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.

CHASING VICTORY

West Indies “A” met resistance from Bangladesh “A” openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan after another strong batting performance enabled them to make a second innings declaration in the third Test, yesterday.