Still no word

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) members report they are still awaiting word from the normalisation committee following a promise to meet last week to address concerns raised by local football stakeholders.
Last Saturday, the normalisation committee issued a release, promising to address the highlighted issues.
TTFA stakeholders, comprising several board members, wrote Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee raising several disagreements with the way Hadad was running football.
The TTFA responded by issuing a media release stating: “The normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has received a letter from TTFA Members on 1 May 2021. We understand the concerns of the TTFA Members and will be addressing those issues with the membership directly this week.”
A week later, TTFA members say there has still been no communication from Hadad. “There has been no response to the document sent,” a TTFA source said. “He (Hadad) issued a press release last Saturday. But after that, no communication.”
What the normalisation committee did was have a virtual meeting with the National Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (NFCTT) on Friday via a virtual meeting and vowed to pay outstanding money owed to coaches. The NFCTT was not among the eight stakeholder organisations which last week wrote Hadad.
Representing the NFCTT at the virtual meeting were interim president Jefferson George and Angus Eve, while Judy Daniel, Nigel Romano and Trevor Nicholas Gomez represented the normalisation committee, minus chairman Hadad.
“I can confirm that we did meet with them on Friday. They did agree that they would pay all or before the end of the month,” Eve said. “The last time they said they would pay us they did. So I have to take them at their word.”
Eve said the main problem national coaches have had since the normalisation committee was installed a year ago by FIFA, was being left in the dark. “We never had an issue with them except the communication issue,” Eve said. “They were saying they did not get the funding they were expecting to get at a particular time, but they did not get back to us.”
Still in the dark are the rest of the TTFA stakeholders. Acting Pro League chairman Brent Sancho also confirmed that they had not heard from Hadad.
“Not other than the press release he sent out. I don’t know if anyone has heard from them. But the Pro League definitely have not heard from them,” said Sancho, who explained that the issues the TTFA stakeholders wanted to speak to Hadad about went beyond just outstanding payments to coaches. “It’s not about money alone,” Sancho added.
Signing the letter sent to Hadad were Sancho, acting TT Pro League chairman, Referees Association president Osmond Downer, Secondary Schools Football League president Merere Gonzales, Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards, Northern Football Association president Ross Russell, Southern Football Association president Richard Quan Chan, Central Football Association president Shamdeo Gosein and Eastern Counties Football Association vice-president Ian Pritchard.
Carbon copied to FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura and normalisation committee members Nigel Romano, Judy Daniel and Trevor Gomez, the business communique critiqued Hadad’s management style.