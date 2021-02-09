STILL TALKING

Lahiru Thirimanne

TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne celebrates reaching a century in the second innings of the first Test against England in Galle, last month.

A packed calendar of cricket in the Caribbean bowled off with the Super50 on Sunday and was expected to continue with Sri Lanka visiting the region for an all-formats tour starting later this month.

However, discussions are still ongoing between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Sri Lanka Cricket on dates for that tour after two members of the Sri Lanka touring party tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and coach Mickey Arthur both tested positive for the virus after PCR testing was done on the provisional squad last week.

Another round of PCR testing was expected to be conducted with results expected to be known by tomorrow when CWI will have another discussion with Sri Lanka Cricket on the future of the tour. Sri Lanka were scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches during the tour.

“Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th February. 2021,” the SLC said in a statement. “In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centres.”

But with the West Indies also expecting to host Australia and Pakistan this year, there may be very little wiggle room to accommodate any changes to the dates for the Sri Lanka tour.

Asked for an update on Sri Lanka’s visit to the Caribbean and whether or not changes were being considered to the schedule for the series, CWI CEO Johnny Grave gave little away. He told the Express via WhatsApp that “we had a good meeting with SLC this morning (yesterday).”

“We are meeting with them again on Thursday once their latest round of PCR test results will be known.”

According to cricket website ESPNcricinfo, the positive test results came back after PCR testing was carried out on the entire 36-member squad along with coaching staff, net bowlers and HPC staff.

SLC’s medical team will be monitoring the situation with the two positive cases over the next few weeks and all health protocols are currently being followed.

Sri Lanka are coming off a 2-0 Test defeat against England in Sri Lanka last month. Arthur, in a Tweet last week, said he didn’t do much after the series and had no idea how he contracted the virus. “Thank you for all the messages enquiring about my health...I am well on the way to getting better and can’t wait to get going again!” he Tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, Thirimanne Tweeted last week: “I have zero symptoms and I still don’t know why I (got) infected (with) the virus.”

The West Indies are currently in Bangladesh preparing to tackle the hosts in the second and final Test of the series bowling off tomorrow (tonight T&T time).

