Still the X factor

Sunil Narine’s outrageous figures of 46 wickets in four matches for Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the domestic National League Premiership 1 competition was the talk of the town and was good enough to earn the veteran “mystery spinner” the Express Sports Star of the Month for March.
There were other notable performances in the top-flight club competition with Evin Lewis scoring a century and double century for PowerGen and left-arm orthodox spinner Damion Joachim taking all ten wickets in an innings for the same club. Joshua James also scored back-to-back centuries for Clarke Road United, who also had centuries from opener Vikash Mohan and Nicholas Sookdeosingh.
However, the 34-year-old off-spinner was virtually unplayable.
“Sunil was basically the X factor in those four games he played for us mesmerizing batters and his experience played a key role in the decision-making process of the team,” QPCC 1 coach Vinod Maharaj said of Narine’s impact on the side.
“He leads by example from the training ground onto the field of play. He’s normally the first person in training and first person on the cricket field when umpires call play showing the right attitude to the game for the younger players to follow,” Maharaj added.
Narine didn’t play in the first two games of the season which the Parkites drew against Preysal Sports and against the Queen’s Park 2nd team but the off-spinner made an immediate impact in the first game he played against defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports at the end of February, grabbing five for 56 and three for 24 as the Port of Spain club won first innings honours.
In the first game in March against Central Sports, Narine took it up a notch, grabbing six for 59 and seven for 39 as the Parkites completed their first outright victory of the campaign and one that ultimately put them on course for a top two finish. He bagged 13 wickets in the next game against Victoria Sports Club and also struck 89 with the bat as the Parkites rallied from 59 for five to sealed another win.
But Narine saved his best for the top-of-the-table clash against title contenders Clarke Road United at the Oval where he grabbed seven wickets without conceding a run in the first innings and then six for 101 in the second as Queen’s Park won first innings points to take the lead heading into the final game of the season.
Narine went off to the IPL after that and did not feature in the final game of the season but his impact on the league was significant.
“Sunil had 40 plus wickets in four games, tremendous impact not only on the field but in dressing room as well. His attitude is always to pay hard and play to win and never wanting to give anything to the opposition. That motivated the players around him,” the QPCC coach said.
“Great made a great contribution in those wins and his seven wickets for no runs was simply and incredible spell as was his 13-wicket hall against Central Sports on a track that was good for batting,” Maharaj added.
Narine is the third cricketer to earn the Express Sports Star of the Month accolade in 2023 with left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre earning the award in January and T&T Red Force skipper Darren bravo claiming it in February.