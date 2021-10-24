STILL UP FOR IT

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said that having been embarrassed in their opening match against England, his players are eager to make amends and is confident they can come back strongly in their next encounter against South Africa, bowling off at 6 a.m. tomorrow.
With four matches left to try and secure a top-two place in Group I, Simmons said the defending champions will have to lift their game if they are to repair their image after Saturday’s poor showing with the bat, which saw Kieron Pollard’s men being dismissed for 55. England won the match by six wickets.
Simmons said bad shot selection played a part in the fiasco and that he will be looking for a “ten-fold” improvement when they step onto the field tomorrow. “For me, yesterday (Saturday) was just about bad shot selection. The (England) bowling wasn’t extraordinary and all the guys have played against these bowlers before, so I put it down to bad shot selections. We need to improve that ten-fold by the time we get to Tuesday,” he told the media during a virtual press conference yesterday,
“I think everyone is looking forward to the next game because when you have a game like the one we had in the opening match, everybody is looking forward to the next game and wishing it was tomorrow instead of two days away...not because it is South Africa but because it is a next game to make amends for what happened yesterday,” the Windies coach added.
He said the batters need to assess the game situation a lot better and that “somebody’s got to take responsibility to put on a score so we can get a score we can defend.”
Simmons said the players’ pride would have been dented by the loss and that should give them motivation enough to lift their game. “There is a lot of pride in the team and I think the motivation for the next game is not going to be that hard. I think personal pride will come into it and that is what is going to motivate guys and lift guys. If we go back to different times when West Indies have been beaten badly, we always come back strong so we are looking to come back very strong on Tuesday,” he added.
The West Indies coach said he had no regrets about the starting XI and is hoping Saturday’s performance is a one-off occurrence.
“I know we are disappointed and a little bit embarrassed at the fact that we were bowled out for 55. It is something that we look back on as a one-off and making sure we lift our game so the people of the Caribbean can start smiling again and not be embarrassed like I am sure we all are from yesterday,” he stated.
“Every game from now is extremely impotent. We need to look at every game like a final and play accordingly. I think the message we want to put out against South Africa is that we have learnt from this defeat and we are assessing the situation of the game a lot better, batting, bowling and fielding. The game awareness and the situation awareness was not at its best yesterday. It is something that is being addressed with all the players,” Simmons added.
Asked if Saturday’s result means the team will have to adjust their aggressive style of play, Simmons said: “The style in which we play cricket has been the style in which we play cricket, but we also got to assess the situation at the time and play according to the situation.”
“There is enough experience in the team so that any two batsmen at the crease at the same time would have that experience to assess that situation and play accordingly. We will continue to be in our aggressive state but our shot selection and assessment of the situation must be a lot better,” noted Simmons.
“I think the game plan is there and I think everyone understands it. I think after losing a couple of wickets, we needed to regroup but we kept losing wickets. I don’t think anyone lost sight of the goals we had set for each phase of the game but I just think we didn’t assess the sessions (well) when we lost (those early) wickets,” he concluded.