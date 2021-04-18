Ben Stokes

OUT BECAUSE OF INJURY: England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

—Photo:AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes faces up to three months on the sidelines after it was revealed he will need surgery on the finger injury he suffered last week.

The England all-rounder fractured his left index finger while fielding during Rajasthan Royals’ opening Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings last week Monday.

Stokes is now set to miss England’s Test series at home to New Zealand in June, as well as the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in June and July.

England will be hoping he is able to return for the one-day games against Pakistan, which begin on July 8.

Rajasthan confirmed last Friday that Stokes would play no further part in the IPL, with a further X-ray last Thursday showing the extent of the injury. It occurred when he took a diving catch in the deep to see off the Kings’ Chris Gayle, after which he immediately left the field for treatment.

Having already sent down one over, he did not bowl for the remainder of the innings in Mumbai. The 29-year-old then registered a three-ball duck as the Royals crashed to a narrow four-run defeat. Stokes flew home from India on Saturday and is set to undergo surgery in Leeds today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ON PAUSE

ON PAUSE

NIGEL PAUL is likely to be the only Trinidad and Tobago boxer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But he has an anxious three-week wait before confirmation if he is to be selected from among the Americas region’s super-heavyweights (division) for the July 23-August 8 summer games.

Konstin trims futsal squad to 14

Konstin trims futsal squad to 14

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s futsal team coach Constantine Konstin has selected his final 14-man training squad as he winds up preparations for the next month’s CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala City.

RCB thrash Knight Riders

RCB thrash Knight Riders

AB de Villiers blazed an unbeaten 76 from just 34 balls to maintain Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 100 per cent record as they brushed aside Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs, yesterday.

Wilful blindness

Wilful blindness

What has Lasana Liburd done to be treated this way?

He is vice-president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) — not that his status in the organisation should matter — yet the initial refusal of senior men’s national football team head coach Terry Fenwick to conduct a media conference with Liburd present is being left to die a quiet, unconcerned death.

Campbell tops pursuiters in TTCF Assessment

Campbell tops pursuiters in TTCF Assessment

AKIL CAMPBELL of PSL posted the fastest time in the Male individual pursuit event when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Assessment session concluded Friday evening at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.