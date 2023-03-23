Stone, Fontenelle clash in ITF

THE two biggest names in the competition will square off in the opening match of the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
McCollin Fontenelle and Shane Stone would have been the favourites to clash in the Over-45 final had they been on opposite sides of the draw.
But not only did they end up on the same half, the latter was not seeded and their names ended up right next to each other to set up today’s first-round clash at 4 p.m.
Stone, one of this country’s best-ever players, returned from an absence of over a decade two weeks ago and helped Jordane Dookie lift the mixed doubles crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament.
The United States-based 45-year-old had started to make giant strides from the age of 14 against the country’s top Under-18 players, Jason Harris, Ivor Grazette and Fontenelle two decades ago.
Stone, a former world-ranked singles and doubles player, started playing the sport of padel about three years ago and reached No. 1 in the United States last year.
Fontenelle returned to his native St Lucia after completing his junior campaign, but started coming back periodically for tournaments over ten years ago. And in addition to capturing the Over-35 title in the Chetwynd Masters Tournament twice, he has reached the last four in the Tranquillity Open singles draw on more than one occasion.
The attacking all-court player, who captured the veterans’ title at Tranquil right after turning 45 years old four years ago, has been seeded fourth in this weekend’s competition.
Top seed Richard McLetchie, who secured the Tranquil veterans’ title last week, Dion Auguste and Andy Boyce are the top three seeds, respectively, and they have received byes into tomorrow’s quarter-finals.
Dunstan De Noon and Jermille Danclar, who were also playing juniors with Stone and Fontenelle, will meet in another intriguing clash today, while Nigel Horsford will play David Collin Moe for the other place in the last eight.
There will also be action in the Over-35 and 60 age-groups as well the only women’s division – Over-35.
Savitree Singh will come up against Cheryl Munroe and Catherine Campbell, a former top junior from the late 1990s, will oppose Cherry LaPaix during the second turn for places in the semi-finals.
Farrah Chautilal, the top-seeded national and Tranquil Over-35 champ, and No. 2 seed Sarah Salandy have received byes into the last four.