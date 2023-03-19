Stone for ITF Masters

SHANE STONE is among the players entered to compete in Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament from Friday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The United States-based 45-year-old made a successful return to local competition, nine days ago, after over a decade away.
Stone, who possessed a world ranking in both singles and doubles about 20 year ago and is arguably the best local player of the last quarter-century, combined with eventual Triple Crown champion Jordane Dookie to capture the mixed doubles title in the Tranquillity Open Tournament.
Stone, who has been playing the growing sport of padel for the last few years and reached No. 1 in the American rankings last year, will be playing in the over-45 age-group in the three-day tournament.
The field also includes St Lucian MCollin Fontenelle, who was battling alongside Jason Harris and Ivor Grazette at the top of the Under-18 division when Stone was in the Under-14 category.
Richard McLetchie, who won the over-45 title in Tranquil two days ago, and the 16-draw also contains former prominent juniors Dunstan De Noon and Jermille Danclar, a past president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
The man to beat in the over-35 category could be Barbadian Andrew Thornton, who seemed on his way to the title before suffering an injury in the quarter-finals when he made his only “Tranquil” appearance close to a decade ago.
His compatriot Damien Applewhaite and Andre Erskine of Guyana are also in the draw and Kino Francis and Ronald Robinson are among the Trinidad and Tobago entrants.
Four-time ‘Tranquil” over-60 champ Athelstan Phillips is competing in his age-group, and the field also includes and the field of nine also includes Winston John and Rafeek Mohammed.
The only women’s event in the tournament will be the over-35 category and American Cheryl Munroe is the only foreigner in the field of six.
Farrah Chautilal, the national and Tranquil champ in this division, and Catherine Campbell, one of the country’s leading juniors of the late 1990s, are also included.
The tournament is being hosted by Chetwynd Tennis Club and is named in honour of their former long-time president Steve Thomas, who passed away a few years ago.