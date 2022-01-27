STOP THE FOOLISHNESS

There is no victimisation of any player in the West Indies set-up.
So declared head coach Phil Simmons during a press conference yesterday following the West Indies’ 20-run victory over England to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 International series in Barbados.
Most of the virtual press conference dealt with the improvements shown by the players in assessing the game and their running between the wickets. However the question was asked about why all-rounder Odean Smith didn’t play in the third T20 and why he didn’t bowl in the second game.
“We need to stop this foolishness,” Simmons declared.
“We sit and look at the best team for the day. If Odean wasn’t in the best team for the day, it is because we thought that Rovman (Powell) was better suited for yesterday. So, all those out there who want to sit and preach about victimisation, they need to look within themselves,” said Simmons.
“There is no victimisation in selection in West Indies cricket. There is no victimisation in this team. That is not happening here and I am not going to be answering any more questions on things like that,” the West Indies coach continued. For me that (victimisation) can’t happen while I am here. You don’t victimise anyone and you don’t try to hold down anyone. You try to make players a better person and a better cricketer,” Simmons added.
On Wednesday, Powell made his chance count by become the third West Indies player to score a T20I century—107.
And referring again to Smith’s omission, Simmons added: “We all know his (Odean Smith’s) role in the side; he can bowl quick and can hit the ball out of the ground. It is a situation where we had seven bowlers so he didn’t bowl (in the second T20I). Fabian Allen didn’t bowl much as well. It is just the run of the game on the day. We needed a batsman to come in yesterday and we made that choice,” Simmons added.
Meanwhile, skipper Kieron Pollard was full of praise for Powell and Nicholas Pooran, who scored 70 in the third match.
“Kudos to Rovman, he came in and took his chance. We had a good discussion today about our batting and what we wanted to do. Nicholas getting the opportunity to bat at three, and the deeper he bats, the more dangerous he gets,” said Pollard.
The West Indies skipper also noted that there is a lot of “versatility” in the team and “sometimes (you just need to) take the ego out of it, kudos to the players.”
He described it as “a complete game” and said they will be looking to replicate that type of performance in the final two matches over the weekend.
“The challenge is coming back again. We want to replicate that performance,” said Pollard.
Meanwhile, Simmons said there was definite improvement and that the team was headed in the right direction.
“I think it was a brilliant innings from the way he (Powell) started and the way he assessed the whole situation and how he played at the beginning...it is things we have been talking about as a group. Yesterday showed that we are moving in the right direction. The players are taking on board what we putting out there and how we want to change up things and it just shows; it was a brilliant innings at the end of the day,” said Simmons.
He also said one of the things they have seen improvement in since the World Cup is the running between the wickets.
“Guys are pushing more twos and threes. I think our assessment of the situations has improved. We were beaten in Pakistan but at the same time the way we batted, we seem to be moving forward. Our energy in the field and bowlers sticking to the plans a lot longer so there are a few things that are improving and just want to continue making sure that in every game we try and improve something,” said Simmons.
And with another T20 World Cup this year, Simmons said they are looking at building a team that can lift the trophy and in order to that, he said he is focusing on the quality of cricket the team is playing.
“Saturday, if we win the game and the series, I will be happy but I am happy all now with the way the players are taking on board how we want to play and moving forward,” he continued.
“The main thing is how we approach the game between overs seven to ten and trying to reduce the loss of wickets in that period. And I think the approach between Powell and Pooran yesterday just highlighted what we’ve been taking about and what we’ve been working on. The message is for us to continue improving in situation awareness. We need to keep improving every match we play,” the coach concluded.