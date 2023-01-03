THE stories a pair of Pele’s old football boots could tell!
Think about the ones he wore in Mexico in 1970. Imagine the fun that pair had from the group stage, all the way to the World Cup final, both with the direct hits and the spectacular misses.
First against Czechoslovakia, “Mr Rightie” had the Czech keeper scrambling in panic after connecting with the football from just behind the half-way line. He must have enjoyed the challenge of trying to beat the odds from such long range.
It would have been some goal and much needed since the match was tied then at 1-1. “Rightie” also got clever with a flick to Gerson that set a up a low drive that hit an upright.
Pele’s “Rightie” eventually did the business himself. After Gerson returned the favour with a lobbed pass, Rightie and Leftie left the ground together as Pele cushioned the ball on his chest, dropping it down one bounce onto Rightie’s laces for a volley that only found net. Rightie must have wanted to scream with delight.
Against Romania, Rightie was at it again. He seemed to find space through the Romania wall where there seemed to be none on a free-kick. Sheer power from Pele cleared a way to goal and past the goalie for the opener.
At 2-1, Rightie hogged the limelight again. Backheel magic from Tostao brought the ball into Pele’s path and Rightie made firm connection at full stretch.
The win against England was down to Jairzinho’s goal, but Rightie and Leftie would have watched in amazement when, having left the ground for a Pele header that had goal written all over it, they landed on the turf to see goalie Gordon Banks somehow flip the ball over the bar.
In the quarter-final against Peru, Pele’s sharp shooters also did not hit the target. But they combined beautifully, working in tandem to move the ball from left to right, right to left before Rightie got off a shot on goal.
Leftie also hit the post before the first half was over, the Peruvian keeper spilling the ball onto the upright after finding the rocket too hot to handle. In the second period, Rightie also caused trouble for the Peru keeper. He fumbled again but this time, Tostao was on spot to pounce.
In the semi-finals, the scoring was done by Clodoaldo, Jairzinho and Rivelino, but Mr Rightie could not be kept out of the game. Pele used him to back flick a pass in centre field to Tostao who set Jairzinho on his way to his sixth goal in six matches.
And Leftie and Rightie proved a deadly combination again as Pele checked and then rolled a pass into Rivelino’s path for Brazil’s third goal in a 3-1 win that set up a final meeting with Italy.
There was no stage fright for Leftie and Rightie in the big game. They moved with stealth, grace and balanced Pele perfectly.
For the match’s opening goal, the pair of Pumas sprang from the turf at the Azteca Stadium so powerfully, that no Italian defender could stay up with Pele as he headed his team in front.
And after Gerson and Jairzinho had put Brazil into a 3-1 lead, Pele used Rightie to help put the icing on the Azteca cake, sliding a pass out to the right wing for his overlapping skipper Carlos Alberto to score one of the iconic goals of the World Cup.
Those boots of Pele have become museum exhibits. But the “star boys” were no different to the pairs the teenaged phenom used to announce himself to the world in Sweden in 1958. The Sweden cleats did mesmerising things. They moved with a light touch, stopped and turned in an instant and in the tightest of spaces and struck the ball from all angles and distances. It was almost as if Pele’s boots had minds of their own. They charted their own path, doing things that seemed beyond human athletic capability.
The first time I ever saw a footballer do a bicycle kick, it was Pele. I identify that move with him, those boots of his. They were the best advertisements for the game. The money shoe companies have made because of Pele, they could never have repaid him. FIFA could not repay him for the people he brought to the sport.
I’ll miss those boots.
—garth.wattley
