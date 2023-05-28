The IPL 2023 final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings has been pushed into its reserve day, which is today, by rain.

At around the time everybody was gearing up for the toss, the weather turned sour. There was, maybe, a 10-minute window around 9 p.m. when the endless rain cleared up and there was belief that a full game might take place.

But, even as hope was taking form, the storm came back and stayed through the night. The IPL playing conditions allow the final the luxury of a reserve day and since no play took place yesterday there will have a full game today.

The clouds and rain resulted in a dull afternoon in some parts. But Defence Force made full use of the bright sunshine in Marabella to confirm their presence in this year’s CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, yesterday.

Brent Sam, Reon Moore and Justin Sadoo gave their side a 3-0 victory over W Connection at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in round 18 action of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, thus confirming Defence Force’s spot in CONCACAF Champions League qualifying.

Ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter continued to rake in the medals on the weekend.

At the AP Race London International meet, Carter picked up gold in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle Super Final Saturday evening.

Carter touched the wall in 22.24 seconds to beat Matthew Richards of Great Britain (22.35) and New Zealander Carter Swift (22,81). Earlier in the heats, Carter was also fastest in 22.23.

Sammy: Common vision and purpose

New West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy has a vision of creating an elite performing team and One-Day International skipper Shai Hope and T20 International captain Rovman Powell are on board with that ambition.

“My mission is to create an elite performing West Indies team,” Sammy told the media during a virtual meeting on Saturday.

Derone Davis hit 51 runs off 22 balls while Rayad Emrit grabbed four wickets for 31 runs to lead Central Sports to their second Premiership I T20 title with a 27-run win over PowerGen Penal Sports in the tournament finale on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Leah Bertrand clocked a wind-aided 11.17 seconds in Florida, USA, on Saturday, to book her ticket to the June 7 to 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Bertrand’s 11.17 run earned her fifth spot in the second of three women’s 100 metres heats at the NCAA East Preliminary meet.