The IPL 2023 final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings has been pushed into its reserve day, which is today, by rain.
At around the time everybody was gearing up for the toss, the weather turned sour. There was, maybe, a 10-minute window around 9 p.m. when the endless rain cleared up and there was belief that a full game might take place.
But, even as hope was taking form, the storm came back and stayed through the night. The IPL playing conditions allow the final the luxury of a reserve day and since no play took place yesterday there will have a full game today.