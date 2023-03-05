STRENGTHEN NC

Selby Browne

CRITICAL OF NORMALISATION COMMITTEE: Selby Browne, VFFOTT president.

Having given the Normalisation Committee (NC) governing the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) a further one-year extension, a view has been expressed that the world body should improve the efficiency of its locally-installed football managers.

Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) president Selby Browne is now calling on FIFA to strengthen the current Normalisation Committee so that it can complete its work in the extra year given and depart promptly.

Through secretary general Fatma Samoura, FIFA last week informed Hadad that the term of the NC had been extended a second time, prolonging its life after it was due to end on March 17, 2023.

“Due to the challenges that the TTFA continues to face and to ensure that the mandate of the Normalisation Committee -- i.e. revision and amendment of the statutes and organisation and conduction of elections of a new TTFA Executive Committee for a four-year mandate -- is carried out and fulfilled in strict compliance with the Bureau’s decision, the Bureau decided on February 27 2023 to extend the mandate of the Normalisation Committee until March 31 2024 at the latest,” Samoura stated via correspondence on March 2, 2023.

FIFA appointed Robert Hadad (chairperson), Judy Daniel (Deputy chairperson), Nigel Romano (member) and Trevor (Nicholas) Gomez (member) to serve as members of the NC. Daniel has since died and there is also a never-filled vacancy for a fifth member of the organisation.

“As I clearly stated at the January 2023 EGM, there is need to strengthen the NC with the appointment of Mr Richard Groden, a former TTFA general secretary, whose work ensured the successful, timely completion of the FIFA appointed Guyana FA NC mandate. There is also the urgent need for replacement of the TTFA NC vice-chairman and attorney, Ms Judy Daniel, now deceased, with a competent legal member,” Brown stated last week.

When FIFA stripped the William Wallace administration of power and appointed its own managers on March 17, 2020, the mandate given to the NC included running the TTFA’s daily affairs, establishing a debt repayment plan, amending the TTFA statutes (in line with FIFA statutes and requirements before duly submitting them for approval to the TTFA Congress), and organising the election of a new TTFA executive committee for a four-year mandate.

Initially given a two-year mandate, FIFA has since granted the NC two one-year extensions. Browne is critical of the work done by the NC in its first three years.

“This may very well be historic as the worst performances of a FIFA-appointed NC,” stated the TTFA delegate, who expressed no surprise at the extension given to the NC on February 28. “As expected, FIFA has reluctantly had no other choice but to so do. Replacement would have been a similar embarrassment.”

Browne added that Trinidad and Tobago football, “awaits the opportunity to return to successful performances on the field with a properly developed product” for a swift return to the top four in CONCACAF.

“Based on the above, I will now look forward to the NC’s completion of the two-year assignment in this fourth year,” he concluded.

