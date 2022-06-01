Manager/coach of the Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers Richard Ramkissoon has expressed confidence that his team can successfully defend the TTCB/Dream 11 T10 Trinidad Blast title when the competition gets under way on June 8.
At the player draft Tuesday, held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Ramkissoon maintained that despite an entirely new set-up, he was successful in getting the players he wanted.
The Steelpan Strikers will once again be led by Red Force captain Imran Khan and have in their line-up marquee players Jyd Goolie and Jeremy Solozano.
However, Solozano, the national opening batsman has been called up by the Cricket West Indies selectors along with Bryan Charles and Yannic Cariah to play in a President’s XI team, and will be available only from June 15.
“We have a very strong batting team which is capable of taking the willow to the opposing sides and we are very happy and looking forward to coming out on top once again. We have done the homework to come up with the right combination,” Ramkissoon said.
He expects the experienced Lendl Simmons, wicketkeeper/batsman Goolie, former national captain Marlon Richards, and utility player Adrian Ali along with captain Khan to play a big role in the campaign to keep the crown.
The Steelpan Strikers has drafted Kiedel Glasgow as a replacement player for Solozano.
The Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers have also drafted Suruj Suepaul as cover for Charles and the Leatherback Giants have picked Mathew Patrick as a replacement for Cariah.
Also among the marquee players snapped up in Tuesday’s draft were Mark Deyal (Leatherback Giants), Jesse Bootan (Cocrico Cavaliers), Khary Pierre, Keegan Simmons (Scarlet Ibis Scorchers}; Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan (Soca Kings); Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad (Blue Devils).
Two matches will be played daily at noon and 2.30 p.m., respectively, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba with the final scheduled for June 24.
The winner will receive $100,000 and the runners up get $50,000. Losing finalists will also be pocketing $20,000 each.
President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath said the first Dream 11 sponsored T10 Trinidad Blast was a resounding success earlier this year which has led to the second edition coming off.
He also signalled that the sponsors were very pleased and that a third edition is in the works later in the year. He also welcomed the opportunity to provide opportunities to play cricket after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
“We lost two years because of the pandemic and although the T-10 is the shortest format of the game, it is highly popular with the cricketers and fans, and provides great entertainment,” said Bassarath.
TTCB/DREAM 11 T-10
TRINIDAD BLAST SQUADS:
FINE CHOICE STEELPAN STRIKERS: Imran Khan (Captain), Khary Pierre, Keegan Simmons, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali, Ronaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Kyle Ramdoo, Jarlanie Seales, Quinci Babel, Shazam Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow (Replacement Player).
VALINI’S DRUG MART LEATHERBACK GIANTS: Reyad Emrit (Captain), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Crystian Thurton, Joshua James, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Narad Kissoondath, Denzil Antoine, Justin Gangoo, Matthew Patrick (Replacement Player).
TIGER TANKS COCRICO CAVALIERS: Denesh Ramdin (Captain), Jessie Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Strassark Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Sharaan Lewis, Rakesh Maraj, Ramesh Brijal, Barry Bandoo, Akeem Alvarez, Stephon Solomon, Adrian Cooper, Liam Mamchan, Suruj Seupaul (Replacement Player).
FIDES LIMITED SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS: Tion Webster (Captain) Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Kieshawn Dillon Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Akeem Richards, Anderson Mahase, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase, Camillo Carimbocas, Amir Ali, Kashtri Singh.
JAGERSSAR GROUP SOCA KINGS: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Isaiah Rajah, Kirsten Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Leonardo Julien, Sion Hackett, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Dunchan, Mbeki Joseph, Chadeon Raymond, Rajeev Ramnath, Kavesh Kantasingh, Nixon Maniram.
SCORPION KINGS BLUE DEVILS: Rayad Emrit (Captain), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Vikas Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Roopchand, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim.