Strikers off the mark

Defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers finally got off the mark in the second edition of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, whipping Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants in a rain-affected encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Heavy early morning showers eased up enough by lunch to allow for yesterday’s first match to be played as a six-over per side affair which went down to the final ball.
Batting first, the Strikers posted 72 for three off their six overs with Lendl Simmons hitting 32 not out and Adrian Ali smashing 20. In reply, the Giants were restricted to 69 for four with Strikers’ skipper Imran Khan defending 12 runs in the final over of the chase to see his team home.
Kjorn Ottley started the chase with a four off medium pacer Marlon Richards but was caught by Simmons two balls later. However, Mark Deyal extracted some measure of retribution, hitting Richards for consecutive sixes off the next two balls with 17 runs coming off the first over of the chase. The Giants eventually reached 52 for two after four overs before Jyd Goolie bowled Deyal for 18 to give the Steelpan Strikers the edge. Saiba Batoosingh kept the chase alive for the Giants with a six to end Goolie’s over, taking the score to 61 with 12 needed for victory in the final over.
Khan then stepped in and was struck for a six by Jahron Alfred but sent the batter back leaving the Giants with four runs to get off the final ball. However, Batoosingh couldn’t get the ball away as the Strikers held on for the win.
In yesterday’s second match, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers defeated Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers by seven wickets.
The Cocrico Cavaliers will take the field again today from noon when they tackle last season’s runners up Soca Kings while the Leatherback Giants will look to rebound when they square off against the Scorchers in today’s second game from 2.30 p.m. Both matches will be played at Tarouba.
Summarised Scores:
Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers 72-3 (6 overs) (Lendl Simmons 32, Adrian Ali 20; Andrew Rambaran 2/5) vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 69-4 (6 overs) (Saiba Batoosingh 23 n.o., Mark Deyal 18; Imran Khan 1/7) —Steelpan Strikers won by 3 runs
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 107-6 (10 overs) (Jesse Bootan 38, Akeem Alvarez 19; Mikkel Govia 2/17, Dexter Sween 2.18) vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 110-3 (9.3 overs) (Dexter Sween 35 n.o., Randy Mahase 27, Kamil Pooran 24; Strassark Sankar 1/19) —Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 7 wickets