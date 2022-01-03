Striving for balance

RECENTLY-promoted head coach of the men’s senior hockey team, Darren Cowie, is seeking to find a happy medium between attacking and defending play ahead of the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.
With less than three weeks out from the critical regional tournament, Team TTO are in Pool B with USA (January 20), Mexico (January 22), and Canada (January 24).
Pool B contains perennial champions Argentina, Brazil, hosts Chile and Peru.
With the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) scheduled to release the official squad in the coming days, Cowie and his assistant coaches Raphael Govia and Duane Quan Chan are also aspiring to thread a fine line between youth and experience.
Fortunately, Cowie believes, there is already chemistry within the team with the return of some of the veteran and experienced players who have campaigned together over the last five years in the national senior outfit, including Mikel Pierre, Akim Toussaint, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano, Jordan Reynos and Jordan Vieira.
“They have been accustomed playing with each other...so it is pretty easy to get the linkages back and make sure that we follow that chemistry,” Cowie, a former national senior team captain, said. “We do have a lot of under-21 juniors within the 40-man training squad, so it keeps us a little balanced alongside the seniors and taking into account that there are some seniors that may retire within the next two to three years. So we always want to have that kind of succession planning to ensure that we always have the next one that is coming up, to fill those gaps.”
Cowie admitted that while he sees himself as a defence-oriented coach who likes to set up the team’s structure from the back going forward, his assistants’ penchant for attacking balances the team approach.
“I love the fact that I have Duane and Raph alongside me ..Raph is an attack with flare, freedom-oriented type of coach, so I think it balances well with the aspect that will kind of drill a little bit more structure, while Raph will give them the freedom in the attacking aspect of it, then Duane kind of links us together cause — he is a very tactical person but likes to encourage that flare aspect of it — so it is a really nice mesh between the three of us to get that mindset across, that we want you all to play free but within the structure,” said Cowie.
Cowie says once his charges get the concept and understand the structure, then they will be able to take advantage of the gaps in the opposing team’s system.
Not ideal prep time
Cowie, who took over the senior team duties from long-time coach Glen “Fido” Francis on October 10, said while the screening sessions on October 15 allowed him to assemble a 40-man training squad, the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted the players’ training schedule, development and competition and match sharpness over the last two years.
During the initial training period, Cowie and his technical staff measured and collected the data for baseline benchmarks for individual players — power, speed, agility, strength and endurance - creating a training passport of sorts for each player.
“So that helped us and throughout the months we have actually seen improvements but possibly a lot aren’t fully up to the international standard of physicality but I think we will still be able to live with opposing teams physically,” Cowie said.
While funding has remained a thorny issue for national team sports including local hockey, the management team has decided on intra-squad practice matches in the days leading up to the tournament as opposed to club teams whose players have been mostly inactive over the last two years.
Cowie is also hoping his squad lands in Chile in mid-January to set up some necessary practice matches against Brazil and Chile.
The intention is that the squad will quickly adapt to a water-based turf as opposed to the sand-based surface they have utilised at the St James Barracks and be better able to gauge their match-readiness.
“It is a short turnaround with getting up to speed. Again mentally, the guys are preparing for that once we touch down and we play those practice matches. We have our few sessions on the water-based turf. We hope to be up to speed in that four to five-day period,” Cowie said.
Cowie said one positive is the players aren’t current affected by for Covid-19 and he credited the players for overcoming the challenges of staying healthy and balancing their work-training schedule.
Develop but perform
Despite his tendency to look at the long-term picture, Cowie said his assistant coaches always bring him back to focus on performance in competition-play.
“Regardless of the situation, no excuses, our mindset, and our objective is always to play to win and not to play to develop or to play to participate or to just make up numbers,” Cowie said. “...to perform and pick the best team that goes out there to perform and succeed at whatever competition or matches we go in into. So that is going to be the end-game, to win.”
So what does winning look like for Cowie’s charges after two years of no hockey or physical activity for the senior team?
“ I think winning would look like possibly a medal but obviously getting out of the group stage into the crossover. I think that would be a huge success for us considering our current situation. Our aim is to medal!”