A get-the-job-done mindset and focus on execution in the pool led to an improved performance. Head coach Ronald Corke made this assessment about the 40-member national swim team’s sixth consecutive title at the 25th edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet that concluded last Sunday in Suriname.
Team TTO did so on the back of an improved performance from the previous year. When the nine-nation, three-day competition concluded, T&T had accumulated 1,470 points with rivals Jamaica second with 986.50 and the host country Suriname rounding out the trifecta with 940.50.