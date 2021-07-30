STRONG START

Portious Warren and Michelle-Lee Ahye produced strong performances on the opening day of Tokyo 2020 athletics at the Olympic Stadium here in Japan, yesterday.
Warren, who got a late call to the Olympic Games when one of the qualified athletes withdrew, was on fire in the Women’s Shot Put qualifying event. Ahead of Tokyo 2020, she had just one 18-metre throw this season. Yesterday, she went past 18 three times, capping off the impressive series with a personal best 18.75 metres effort.
Warren opened with an 18.21m throw, and followed up at 18.23. Needing to improve in round three in order to secure a top-12 finish and a spot in the final, the 25-year-old gave it her all, landing the iron ball 18.75m to qualify in ninth spot.
After the big throw, Warren was in tears, her dream of qualifying for the Olympic final realised.
“It feels amazing,” the Toco field athlete told the Express. “While walking out to compete, something in my mind told me I’m going to the final.”
What Warren heard was the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. She is among the 12 women who will be on show in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Shot Final, scheduled for 9.35 tonight (T&T time).
“What I want to do is go out there and execute to the best of my ability. I’m going out there and leaving my all in that ring.”
Ahye will be on the Olympic Stadium track at 6.23 this morning, battling for a Women’s 100 Metres championship race lane.
In round one, yesterday, Ahye got to the line in 11.06 seconds to top heat seven. Jamaican Shericka Jackson was second with an 11.07 clocking. Ahye and Jackson will clash again in the second semi-final. Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou, winner of heat four in 10.78, also runs in the second semi. Only the top two will advance automatically to the 8.50 a.m. final.
Kelly-Ann Baptiste bowed out of the Olympic century in the opening round, the veteran T&T sprinter clocking 11.48 seconds for sixth spot in heat two. Yesterday’s run was the five-time Olympian’s last individual race on the world’s biggest sporting stage.
“The Immediate feeling I would say is disappointment,” Baptiste told the Express. “But everything in my career has prepared me for this moment, and I accept it. It’s tough but there’s life after sport. It’s just one moment in time of my entire career. It’s sad because it’s the last one and I would have wanted to at least make it to the final, but it didn’t happen, and that’s just what it is.”
In recognition of her loyal and distinguished service to the country, Baptiste was given the honour of carrying the T&T flag at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, two Fridays ago. “As a kid, you look at others who have come before you, and you see that as a moment in Olympic history that you would like to attain. And so, to be able to be chosen to do that was a great honour. I felt really proud.”
Baptiste, who bagged 100m bronze at the 2011 World Championships, clashed with defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah yesterday. The Jamaican won the heat in 10.82 seconds. Another Jamaican star, two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce topped heat five in 10.84.
Thompson-Herah runs in the first semi-final, and Fraser-Pryce in the third. For Team TTO, though, the focus is on the second semi with Ahye taking on Jackson and Ta Lou, whose 10.78 round one scorcher equalled the African area record established by another Ivorian, Murielle Ahoure.
Women’s Long Jump qualifying, featuring T&T’s Tyra Gittens, starts at 8.50 tonight (T&T time). And Deon Lendore, Machel Cedenio and Dwight St Hillaire are all expected to face the starter in the opening round of the Men’s 400m. Heat one is at 9.45 p.m.
Late on Thursday, Felice Aisha Chow won the Women’s Single Sculls D final to secure 19th spot overall. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the T&T rower was 22nd. Chow came into Tokyo 2020 with improvement on her mind. She achieved it with yesterday’s D final triumph at Sea Forest Waterway, the 44-year-old returning a time of seven minutes, 48.06 seconds to whip her younger rivals.
Andrew Lewis saved his best for last, the T&T sailor finishing seventh in the 10th and final race in the Men’s Laser Class series. However, he was 29th overall, and will not sail in the medal race. Also yesterday, Lewis finished 25th in race nine.
At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dylan Carter touched the wall in 22.46 seconds for second spot in heat six of the Men’s 50m Freestyle. The clocking was not good enough to earn him a top-16 spot and a semifinal lane. Carter was 33rd overall.
Another T&T swimmer, Cherelle Thompson was eliminated in the Women’s 50 free. Thompson finished eighth in heat seven and 41st overall in 26.19 seconds.
T&T judoka Gabriella Wood was stopped by Maryna Slutskaya of Belarus in the opening round of the Women’s Over 78kg category. Wood lasted just 53 seconds against the two-time European champion. Wood created history when she stepped onto the mat, becoming the first female judoka from T&T to compete at the Olympics. Japan’s Akira Sone struck gold in the division.