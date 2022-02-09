STRONG START

The pace trio of Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip tested the Jamaican batters but it was off-spinner Bryan Charles who reaped the rewards. Charles grabbed six wickets for 48 runs to rout the Scorpions for 141 on the stroke of tea on the first day of their West Indies Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
While they dominated with the ball, the home team started off a bit shaky with the bat before closing the day steadily on 98 for three, still trailing by 43 runs.
The hosts had to contend with an injury to opening batter Jeremy Solozano which ruled him out of the game, as well as an injury to his replacement Isaiah Rajah, which kept him from opening the innings.
Solozano was ruled out of the match with an index finger injury while Rajah required stitches for a cut on his index finger he sustained while fielding early in the day.
Coach David Furlonge confirmed that Rajah could still bat later today if needed while Solozano is working towards returning to the team for the second match of the season starting next Wednesday.
As a result, skipper Imran Khan stepped up to open the innings with Keagan Simmons but both men fell early, leaving the hosts in some trouble at 24 for two.
Jason Mohammed then consolidated with vice-captain Da Silva to take the score to 58 but he also perished, caught behind for 22 leaving Da Silva and Yannic Cariah to steady the innings.
Da Silva played patiently for 32 off 80 deliveries, while Cariah faced 47 balls for his 11 as the pair nullified the Scorpions’ pace attack.
Earlier, it was a quick bowling exhibition from the Red Force in the first hour, with Seales making the first breakthrough in the fourth over of the day when debutant Leroy Lugg was undone by some extra bounce, the ball flying off the shoulder of the bat to Mohammed at backward point.
Phillip also went past the outside edge a few times but the Scorpions weathered the early storm with captain John Campbell (25) and Jermaine Blackwood (44) grinding out the remainder of the first session to take the visitors to 74 for one at lunch. The hosts should have gotten another wicket before the break when Gabriel rattled Blackwood with some rapid short balls, but the Jamaican managed to evade most of them before getting an edge that flew to Simmons who put it down at gully.
However, the Red Force were not made to pay for the lapse.
The home team struck again straight after the break with Charles removing Campbell, caught by Khan at short midwicket, before Phillip continued his examination of the batsmen from the other end.
He was unlucky after the break, finding the edge twice only for Jyd Goolie and Charles to put down catches in the slips.
But Charles made up for it, running through the Scorpions’ middle order in the first hour after lunch to put the hosts in control.
He triggered a collapse when Campbell was caught by Khan at midwicket and Blackwood was then snared by Simmons at square-leg.
Alwyn Williams then fell for five before Romaine Morris was run out without scoring as Jamaica slipped to 93 for five.
Charles then trapped Jamie Merchart lbw without scoring before Seales got his second wicket when Derval Green (zero) edged to Charles at slip.
Marquino Mindley and Paul Palmer resisted for most of the second hour after lunch before Khan took a good return catch to dismiss Palmer for 24. Charles wrapped up the innings after that, with Nicholson Gordon sending an easy catch to Phillip at mid-on and Mindley being bowled for 22.
Having gained the advantage with the ball on the first day, the Red Force will be hoping Da Silva and Cariah can put them ahead with the bat.