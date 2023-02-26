STRONG STATEMENT

Opening batter Kamil Pooran continued to make a case for a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force call-up after slamming a double century for Central Sports in their innings and 190-run victory over Comets Sports, in the third-round Premiership 1 match at Invaders Ground in Felicity, yesterday.
The two-day game ended before tea on the final day with left-arm orthodox spinner Derone Davis grabbing five wickets for 24 runs, from nine overs, to dismiss Comets for 65 in their second turn in the middle.
Comets were dismissed for 147 in their first innings on Saturday after which Pooran and Keagan Simmons scored centuries as Central Sports posted 402 for three declared yesterday.
Continuing from a overnight score of 145, Pooran didn’t miss a beat despite losing his opening partner Simmons for 122 early in the day.
Pooran, who faced 171 balls, struck 15 fours and ten sixes in his double hundred which he brought up before lunch yesterday. It took just 23.5 overs on either side of lunch for Central to seal the win.
Pooran was happy with his career-best knock and is hoping it draws the attention of the national selectors. “Is a really good feeling for me. It is the first time I scored a double and it is my highest score, so it is good to see that after all the hard work I am getting some good results,” Pooran said of his knock.
The right-handed opener said he has been around the Red Force set-up in trials but wants to be part of the professional set-up because “I want to play at the highest level.”
“I am taking my game a lot more serious now,” said Pooran. “I am doing the correct things in terms of trying to train everyday and with the senior (Red Force) players, they keep pushing me. They are helping me a lot in terms of giving me advice and leading me on the right path,” he continued.
“I opened the batting with Keagan Simmons and he has been around the Red Force team so he kept talking to me between the overs telling me to stay focused and that helped. Rayad (Emrit) and Imran (Khan) and (Kjorn) Ottley also give me advice and encouragement and that gives me a lot of confidence that I can do well at the highest level,” he added.
Pooran is now looking ahead to the next round of matches in the Premiership 1 this week as another chance to impress the selectors.
“We are playing against Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in the next game and would love to perform and do the same against them. Queen’s Park have a good team with a lot of experienced players so I will have to concentrate harder and put in more work,” Pooran concluded.
Central Sports will face QPCC 1 in Felicity, in a three-day game bowling off on Friday.
Summarised Scores:
Comets Sports 147 (Shatrughan Rambaran 29; Imran Khan 6/41, Marlon Richards 2/21) & 65 (Kevin Ragbir 24; Derone Davis 5/24, Alex Antoine 3/22) vs Central Sports 402-3 dec (Kamil Pooran 200 n.o., Keagan Simmons 122) —Central Sports won by an innings and 190 runs