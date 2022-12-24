STRONGER ‘FORCE’

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge wants to make sure the players in the national set-up continue to progress under his guidance and a few more can break into the West Indies team.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board recently offered Furlonge a two-year extension to his contract as head coach, which will run to December 2024, covering the Red Force’s participation in two West Indies Championship campaigns and two Super50 campaigns. And while winning those competitions are high of the agenda, ensuring the players continue to develop and raise their standard play is also a priority.
Asked about his two-year contract extension, Furlonge said: “It is good to know that the board has confidence in me and I look forward to the next two years.”
“It is going to be challenging. I will have two four-day seasons and two Super50 seasons to look at but also important will be what we do between those tournaments,” the Red Force coach explained.
“I think it is important that in the period between those things, the four-day finishes at the end of March, so between March and the beginning of the preparation for the Super50, we will be doing individual work with the players and stuff like that so at the end of two years when I leave, the players will be better players and whoever comes and takes over will have an easier job,” he added.
Furlonge said he wants to see players be more disciplined when it comes to their fitness and their game.
“I want to see the players putting in the extra work outside of team training and that is what being a professional is about,” he said.
“I also want to see some of the current players progress and make it to the West Indies level and hopefully some of the younger players will make it into the senior Red Force team.”
He said the national selection panel will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming Namalco Under-23 Cup to see what those players have to offer as they look to strengthen the Red Force reserves, which he said was important to the team’s success.
“The national selectors picked the Under-23 teams and we will be looking at the tournament to see what talent we can bring forward to the senior team.
“We will be taking a special look at fast bowlers to see if we can introduce them into the (senior team) system and what work needs to be done with them to make them better players and to get them into the squad.”
Furlonge added: “When we look at our fast bowling stock, we have Shannon (Gabriel), Jayden (Seales), who is injured right now and out for about four months and Anderson (Phillip). And if the three of them are on West Indies duties, we will be left with an inexperienced line up.
“So, we are looking to see how best we can prepare fast bowlers for the tournament. Plenty of the younger fast bowlers would have never played a three-day game, far less for a four-day game and it will take a toll on them to be prepared in time, so we have stepped up our work on the fast bowlers to get them fit and ready to bowl 16 overs in a day’s play.
“We have to make sure we have the right reserves in place so we can put up a challenge. We have stepped up our training and making more demands on the players and hopefully they are up to the challenge.”
Asked if he was planning to ask for a further extension after two years, the Red Force coach said: “No. I would still want to be involved in cricket but not at that level.”
The Namalco U-23 Cup bowls off on Wednesday.