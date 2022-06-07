Chevon Simpson, Michelle Sturge and Gwendolyn Smith were among the star performers at the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Masters Athletics (TTAMA) Championships, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, recently.
Simpson turned back the clock, the 2002 World Junior Championship sprint relay bronze medallist topping the men’s 35-39 100 metres event in 11.06 seconds. Simpson was golden too in the 60m dash, getting to the line in 7.22.
Sturge was the class of the field in the women’s 100m, bolting to victory in 13.59 seconds—a new national record in the 55-59 age group. There was also a T&T women’s 55-59 standard in the 200, Sturge getting to the line in 28.39. She was impressive too in the 60m, getting home in 8.83 for a huge cushion on her closest rival.
Former national junior and senior athlete Romona Modeste completed the women’s 35-39 400/200 double. In the 400, Modeste returned a time of one minute, 04.04 seconds. In the 200, she clocked 27.49 seconds.
Sheldon Mason won the men’s 35-39 400m in 52.13 seconds. He followed up with victory in the 200 in 23.83.
Smith was the strongest woman on show at the Championships, winning the 55-59 shot put, discus, hammer throw and javelin titles.
In the shot put, Smith threw the iron ball 13.13 metres. She landed the implement 24.53m for top spot in the discus. In the hammer throw, Smith produced a 29.68m effort. And in the javelin, she triumphed with a 38.25m throw. Suzan Garcia finished second in the women’s 55-59 shot put, discus and javelin, throwing 7.39m, 21.50 and 21.10.
Joyce Thomas established four T&T Masters records at the Championships. Competing in the women’s 75-79 category, Thomas produced a 1.45 metres leap in the long jump, and threw 6.30m in the shot put, 18.10 in the discus and 5.57 in the weight throw.
Irma Riley also had a prolific day, establishing three records in the women’s 80-84 category. Riley threw 3.36m in the shot put, landed the implement 3.32m in the weight throw and produced an 8.05m effort in the javelin.
Like Sturge, Rumaldo Noreiga, Sherwin Marshall and Kenrick Russell each established two T&T Masters records.
Noreiga threw 19.30m in the men’s 60-64 discus and 29.80 in the javelin. Marshall disturbed the sand at 4.54m in the men’s 55-59 long jump and threw 39.20m in the javelin. Campaigning in the men’s 75-79 category, Russell threw 9.15m in the shot put and produced a 32.12m effort in the hammer throw. There were records too for Terrance Skinner, Richard Jones, Guswil George, Thomas Sealey, Cheryl Reyes and Patrick Scott.
Skinner threw 21.94m in the men’s 70-74 discus, Jones clocked 16 minutes, 42 seconds in the men’s 45-49 1500m, George won the men’s 40-44 800m in 2:20.43, Sealey got home in 6:14.81 in the men’s 65-69 1500m, Reyes produced a 24.12m effort in the women’s 65-69 hammer throw, and Scott landed the implement 9.95m in the men’s 50-54 weight throw.
Scott exchanged wins with Kwame Laurence in their age group. Laurence topped the shot put, but had to settle for second in the weight throw behind record-setting Scott.
Reyes also secured shot put gold, throwing the iron ball 7.85m. In the weight throw, she threw 9.67m.
Russell topped the men’s 75-79 discus with an 18.80m effort, the weight throw with an 8.42m heave, and the javelin at 26.10m. Noreiga was first to the line in the men’s 60-64 200m in 29.49 seconds, finishing ahead of Emile Burkett (31.84) and Patrick Chong Ling (33.65). Noreiga also claimed the 60m title, getting home in 8.34. Chong Ling won the 400 in 1:19.53. Marshall grabbed men’s 55-59 60m gold in 8.25.
Skinner claimed men’s 70-74 long jump gold with a 3.40m leap, the shot put title with an 8.27m throw, and the 60m crown in 9.81 seconds. George was golden in the men’s 40-44 1500m in 5:00.58.
Rondell Paul, competing in the men’s 30-34 pre-Masters category, clocked 7.25 seconds in the 60m dash and 11.22 in the 100. Oswald Rogers, the lone men’s 80-84 athlete, jumped 3.35m in the long jump, clocked 40.02 in the 200m, and competed in the 100 as well.
The list of multiple winners at the Masters Championships also included Garvin Farmer (men’s 45-49 100, 200 & 400), Deiann Thomas Robinson (women’s 60-64 shot put & hammer throw), Nicole Alleyne-Noreiga (women’s 45-49 60, 100, 200 & javelin), Irma Thomas (women’s 70-74 60, 100 & 200), Susannah Joefield (women’s 65-69 60, 1500 & 5,000 walk), Ruben Moses (men’s 60-64 400 & 800), Ian Andrews (men’s 50-54 100 & 200), Paul Balfour (men’s 35-39 800 & 1500), Hazel Tywang-Maharaj (women’s 60-64 1500 & 5,000 walk), and Andie Montique (men’s 50-54 60 & 1500).
Also in winners’ row were Jashton Thomas (men’s 45-49 60), Lucretia Burns (women’s 65-69 discus), Sterling Manchack (men’s 65-69 400), Demetri Stroude (men’s 70-74 400), Lester Herbert (men’s 55-59 200), Terry Williams (men’s 50-54 800), Jan Westmaas (men’s 70-74 800), Clinton Lewis (men’s 55-59 100), Elvis Turner (men’s 40-44 5,000), Nicholas Francois (men’s 30-34 5,000), Edmund Ramirez (men’s 35-39 5,000), Nimchan Ramsaroop (men’s 65-69 5,000), and Donna Maynard (women’s 65-69 5,000 walk).