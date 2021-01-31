Sublime Salah helps ‘Reds’ thump West Ham

Mohamed Salah produced two moments of magic as Liverpool’s recovery continued with a 3-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League yesterday.
The Egyptian ended his six-game goal drought in the league by cutting in from the right and curling a trademark shot inside the far post on 57 minutes, after Liverpool had struggled in the final third up to that point.
He then doubled his tally and Liverpool’s advantage with a sublime touch and finish to convert a counter-attack 11 minutes later, before Georginio Wijnaldum capped the win five minutes from time, tucking in from close range after neat play from subs Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Craig Dawson grabbed a late consolation (87’), finishing smartly from a corner, but Liverpool -- inspired by the brilliant Salah -- are now up to third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
West Ham, whose six-game winning streak across all competitions came to an end, are now five points behind the ‘Reds’ in fifth.
After five league games without a win, Liverpool returned to form in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham on Thursday but struggled to find their cutting edge during the first half at the London Stadium.
Divock Origi—in for the injured Sadio Mane—sent a shot off target from a tight angle before Wijnaldum blasted over soon after and Salah nodded wide 22 minutes in.
West Ham were yet to have a shot by that point but Pablo Fornals then forced Andy Robertson to head away his deflected goal-bound shot before Dawson pulled off a similarly crucial intervention at the other end, throwing his body in front of Xherdan Shaqiri’s drive.
Nat Phillips, stepping in at centre-back with Joel Matip and Fabinho added to Liverpool’s injury list, headed away a dangerous free-kick before Michail Antonio met another high cross to warm Alisson’s hands with the first effort on target of the match on 40 minutes.
Leeds stun Leicester
Patrick Bamford scored one and made two to give Leeds a 3-1 win at Leicester to prevent the Foxes from moving second in the Premier League.
In a frantic, direct first period, Leicester took the lead through Harvey Barnes strong run and low finish (13’) having used James Maddison as a wall, but the visitors levelled almost instantly through Stuart Dallas sweeping finish from Bamford’s centre (15’) from a classic Leeds counter.
The game settled for much of the second half, before Bamford, who hadn’t scored in four Premier League games, found the top corner from an angle with 19 minutes remaining.
Leicester had several clear-cut chances to level, but Bamford selflessly put the ball on a plate for Jack Harrison (84’) to wrap up the victory during another sweeping, trademark Leeds counter-attack in another brave and entertaining display from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The result means Leicester stay third, two points off second-place Manchester United and five off leaders Manchester City, but having played a game more. Leeds remain 12th, but are just four points off the top six.
Chelsea see of Burnley to hand Tuchel first win
Thomas Tuchel registered his first win in charge of Chelsea as goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and the recalled Marcos Alonso helped his side see off Burnley 2-0, in yesterday’s early fixture.
Chelsea captain Azpilicueta, playing under his eighth ‘Blues’ manager, finished off a fine flowing move five minutes before half-time to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.
Alonso, making his first start since September after being frozen out under the previous boss Frank Lampard, sealed the victory late on with a fine strike (84’).
As a result, Chelsea move up to seventh, while Burnley slip to 16th in the table below Newcastle on goals scored.