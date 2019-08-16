‘Summer Bowl’ serves off

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinidad Summer Bowl Junior Tournament will get going at two venues in the east today.
The under-14 players will be involved in round-robin COETCC group action over the next two days at St Augustine Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine, while the under-18 players will be doing battle over the same period in the ITF qualifying singles draws at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.