THE ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinidad Summer Bowl Junior Tournament will get going at two venues in the east today.

The under-14 players will be involved in round-robin COETCC group action over the next two days at St Augustine Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine, while the under-18 players will be doing battle over the same period in the ITF qualifying singles draws at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AT LAST!

AT LAST!

The $1.3 million hockey turf is finally here. After an estimated three-year wait, the turf landed on the Port of Spain docks earlier this week.

Fastest to Tobago

Fastest to Tobago

The fastest boats to Tobago will win the 2019 version of the Trinidad and Tobago Great Race. From 7 a.m., 25 boats, divided into six classes, will make the 104-mile dash from Williams Bay in Chaguaramas, to Store Bay, Tobago, at the end of which six Great Race winners will be declared.

COTECC double gold for Kale

KALE Dalla Costa struck double gold as the curtain fell on the Sagicor COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament Thursday in Castries, St Lucia.

‘Summer Bowl’ serves off

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinidad Summer Bowl Junior Tournament will get going at two venues in the east today.

GOOD IN PATCHES

GOOD IN PATCHES

SEIZING the key moments in the upcoming Test series against India will be a priority for Jason Holder and his team as they try to put the recent losses in the T20 and ODI series against the same opponents behind them and focus on the Test Championship.