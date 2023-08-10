Trendsetter Hawks

YOUNG TALENT: Trendsetter Hawks and Pro Series Under-11 boys about to face each other in round 2 of the NLCL Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup.

THE knockout rounds and Championship game of NLCL Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup will be held this weekend at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Included among the top qualifying Under-11 Boys teams are Trincity Nationals, Point Fortin Youth Football Academy and Trendsetter Hawks. Queens Park Cricket Club Academy (QPCC), Creek Sport and Cultural Club.

Gates open at 8.30 a.m. tomorrow for the quarter-finals. These matches will be followed by the semi-finals and Championships match on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. For $20.00, fans will be able to see some of the nation’s top Under-11 boys and Under-13 girls. Children under 12 would be allowed in free of charge.

Started in July, the tournament has featured youth clubs and academies across Trinidad and Tobago in the Under-11 boys age category. The inaugural youth football tournament is being sponsored in large part by Next Level Consulting Limited, Next Level Foundation, Concept Coaching, as well as, Ramsingh’s Sports World.

Concept Coaching is a youth football academy based in Arima, with years of experience in youth tournaments.

“Working with these teams and youngsters has been a true success story,” president and director, Roger Smith stated. “Hoping we can get the TTFA, Government and others to come on board with us in the near future as we work on other important projects like this.”

NLCL Community Cup Chair, Brian Jordan reiterated that, “our country is not as highly ranked as we all would like in world football. Development via partnerships and collaboration has to start at this young age, if not younger, to ensure we can consistently get the best young footballers competing nationally and internationally.”

