Sunday League bowls off today

Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 have dominated the Sunday League 50-over tournament for the last decade and will be hunting their sixth straight title when the 2023 edition of the tournament bowls off today.
The Parkites’ first team won the previous five editions of the tournament and will open their title defence against 2003 winners Preysal Sports at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal from 10 a.m.
QPCC 1 also topped the two-day/three-day National League tournament which ended last weekend. However, league officials are yet to declare a champion after defending champions and current second-placed team PowerGen Penal lodged a protest of their second-round match against Victoria Sports which ended in a draw.
The Express understands that PowerGen appealed the matter and arguments were heard on Wednesday but the hearing has been adjourned to a date to be determined.
Queen’s Park 1 will also be in action tomorrow against the club’s second team, QPCC 2, at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Meanwhile, Clarke Road United, who were one of the title contenders in league, will open their campaign against cross-town rivals PowerGen at Wilson Road in Penal.
Clarke Road were the only team to have defeated QPCC 1 in a Sunday League final in over a decade having won the coveted title in 2014.
For Clarke Road, Joshua James is coming into the match after back-to-back centuries in the league while Yannick Ottley and Nicholas Sookdeosingh have also done well for the hosts heading into the clash.
PowerGen, who won the Sunday League in 2005, also boasts a powerful batting line-up which is led by in-form openers Evin Lewis and Cephas Cooper as well as middle-order batter Navin Bidaisee while spinner Ansil Bhagan and Damion Joachim will lead the bowling unit which has proven to be very effective.
In other matches today, last year’s finalists Central Sports will come up against Victoria at the Daren Ganga Ground in Barrackpore while QPCC 2 will take on Comets Sports at a venue to be confirmed.
The Sunday League, which returned last year after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 will see teams play each other once in a round robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.
Sunday League fixtures:
Premiership 1
Today – Round 1
Preysal Sports vs QPCC 1, Inshan Ali Park
Victoria Sports vs Central Sports, Barrackpore
QPCC 2 vs Comets Sports, TBC
Clarke Road United vs PowerGen Penal Sports, Wilson Road