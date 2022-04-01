Sunday League heats up

The final two rounds of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs tournament will be played this weekend with most of the teams still in the running for a play-off spot.
The top team after the round-robin phase will automatically qualify for the final while the second- and third-place teams will meet in an eliminator with the winner moving into the final.
Leading the way is Queen’s Park Cricket Club first team (QPCC I), who are unbeaten so far in the Premiership 1 competition with 15 points from five games.
QPCC I defeated Preysal Sports at Queen’s Park Oval last Sunday to keep their winning streak going in the tournament with Yannic Cariah having a good game, scoring an unbeaten 50 and grabbing five wickets for 20 runs. The Parkites take on fourth-placed PowerGen Penal Sports in a key fixture in the penultimate round of the competition at the Oval today from 10 a.m.
PowerGen are level on nine points along with third-place Preysal and fifth-place First Citizens Clarke Road United. Those three teams are separated by net run-rate.
Preysal face Profilbau Victoria United at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal today, while Clarke Road square off against Alescon Comets at Wilson Road in Penal. Meanwhile, second-place Central Sports, who are on 12 points following Keagan Simmons’ 107 in their victory over PowerGen at Syne Village last Sunday, battle Queen’s Park II, in Port of Spain.
The battle for a playoff spot in the Premiership 2 North Division is also tight with Merry Boys leading the way on 15 points and Munroe Road in second and QPCC III, Defence Force and Prisons Sports in third-, fourth- and fifth-place, respectively, on nine points each.
Defence Force will face Mrunroe Road in Chaguaramas today while Prisons host Merry Boys in Arouca.
In Premiership 2 South, the Premier League Under-19s and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots are on nine points each with the U-19s just ahead on net run-rate. The U-19s face Caldrac at the National Cricket Centre in Couva today, while Marchin take ion Sancho St Julien at St Julien ground.
Caldrac, who are fifth on six points, can still make it into the top three if they win their remaining matches handsomely. Yorkshire and Endravour Sports are also on six points each. They face each other today at Cunjal.
Today’s Sunday League fixtures
(All matches bowl off at 10 am)
Premiership 1
Clarke Road Utd vs Alescon Comets, Wilson Road
Preysal Sports vs Profilbau Victoria Utd, Inshan Ali Park
QPCC II vs Central Sports, Port of Spain
QPCC I vs PowerGen Penal, Queen’s Park Oval
Premiership 2 North
Defence Force vs Munroe Road, Chaguaramas
Prisons Sports vs Merry Boys, Arouca
QPCC III vs Canefarm Sports, Port of Spain
HKL Aranjuez Sports vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Aranjuez
Premiership 2 South
Sancho St Julien vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, St Julien
Premier League U-19 vs Caldrac, NCC
Yorkshire vs Endeavour, Cunjal
PREMIERSHIP 1 STANDINGS
Teams P W L Pts NRR
1. QPCC 1 5 5 0 15 +2.340
2. Central Sports 5 4 1 12 +1.482
3. Preysal Sports 5 3 2 9 +1.595
4. PowerGen Penal 5 3 2 9 +0.235
5. Clarke Road Utd 5 3 2 9 -0.346
6. QPCC 2 5 1 4 3 -1.196
7. Victoria Utd 5 1 4 3 -1.271
8. Alescon Comets 5 0 5 0 -2.226