Sunrisers take down KKR

An enterprising 71 from Rahul Tripathi and an unbeaten 68 from Aiden Markram helped Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022, this time beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, yesterday.
Tripathi walked in when opener Abhishek Sharma was out for three and launched a counter-attack taking on Varun Chakravarthy in his opening spell.
Tripathi smacked four fours and six sixes while Markram hammered six fours and four sixes. Markram began his partnership as the accumulator while Tripathi went berserk, but as the partnership grew, both batters began to attack.
Markram took the lead after Tripathi’s dismissal following their 94-run third-wicket stand and finished the game with 2.1 overs to spare by smacking Pat Cummins for four, six, six. Such was his dominance after Tripathi’s wicket that Nicholas Pooran could score only five runs in a 43-run stand with Markram.
Earlier, KKR recovered from 31-3 to finish on 175-8. It was Nitish Rana (54 off 36) and Andre Russell (49 not out off 25) who dragged KKR out from a spot of bother. But even though KKR had the momentum at the break, the Tripathi-Markram stand broke their back. Knight Riders made three changes to their XI, handing debuts to Aaron Finch and Aman Khan and bringing back Sheldon Jackson. But Finch’s stay was not a long one, he got an inside edge to the wicketkeeper off Marco Jansen in the second over.
T Natarajan, coming on as first change, then took two wickets in the fifth over to snag Venkatesh Iyer (bowled) followed by Sunil Narine.
With KKR at 31-3, Williamson’s decision of bowling first seemed vindicated. With scores of 10, 0, 8 and 30 in his last four innings, it was time for Rana to step up with his team in trouble. Although he wasn’t timing it perfectly, he was finding the gaps. He struck 54 (36 balls). .
It was Natarajan once again who dismissed him in the 18th over, but with Russell still in the middle, Sunrisers could not afford to breathe easy. Spinner J Suchith was handed the ball for the 20th over and Russell punished him for six, six, four off the last three balls to set Sunrisers a target of 176.
Both Abhishek Sharma and Williamson were in top form entering the game, but Cummins and Russell sent them back cheaply, leaving Sunrisers at 39-2 inside the powerplay. Even though Umesh Yadav did not get a wicket in his opening over, Cummins enjoyed the reward of Umesh’s tight bowling as Abhishek tried to take the Australian on in his first over.
Coming around the stumps, Cummins bowled a length ball that angled in, and Abhishek dragged it back onto his stumps. Williamson dragged a pull from outside off onto his stumps for a 16-ball 17. But then came the counter-attack. Tripathi began his innings by dispatching Umesh and Cummins for fours, but it was his pulled six off Russell in the sixth over that really broke the shackles.
Tripathi then hit debutant Aman for six and four, and tonked Varun for two sixes and a four in the spinners’ first over, which went for 18.
By the time Varun finished his second over --the tenth of the chase-- Tripathi was raising his bat for a 21-ball fifty.
Markram was slow off the blocks, but he could afford that with Tripathi’s free-flowing strokes from the other end. He too was brutal on Varun, clubbing him for six and four in a 14-run second over, and then took out Umesh with a hat-trick of fours in his return spell.
Tripathi was in a hurry to finish the game as the duo approached a century stand, but he fell trying to hit Russell for back-to-back sixes in the 14th over. Out to long-on for a 37-ball 71, Tripathi’s dismissal gave KKR a sniff with Sunrisers still needing 49 off 36 balls.
But Markram wasn’t going to let it get close. He dispatched Varun for another six and four to bring the required run rate under six with 24 balls to go. After reaching his fifty in 31 balls, he sealed the win in the 18th over.
Summarised scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 176-3 (Tripathi 71, Markram 68no, Russell 2-20) vs Kolkata Knight Riders 175-8 (Rana 54, Russell 49no, Natarajan 3-37) --Result: Sunrisers won by seven wickets