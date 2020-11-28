THE Trinidad and Tobago Super League will host a virtual version of its annual general meeting from 10 a.m. today.

Interim president Jamerson Rigues is due to contest the post of president against former national captain and University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) representative Clayton Morris. However, former Guaya United manager Rigues is in disagreement with the Super League board and is opposed to an electronic vote being taken.

“The meeting is on,” Morris said, “as far as I know, everything is on stream. I received an email with the Zoom link indicating it is on,” stated Morris.

Like Morris, Rigues also confirmed the AGM will be held, but he is vehemently opposed to a new president being installed by an electronic vote.

“I will not be diverting from what the constitution, the by-laws, and the electoral vote state. The constitution and the by-laws does not allow for electronic voting. It strictly says by secret ballot,” Rigues explained. “Members of the board have purported that the system was tried and tested. I am not privy to that. I do not know who tried and tested (it) and what level of testing took place to ensure secret balloting, and that the ballots are one hundred (per cent) secret,” stated Rigues.

“That does not hold any merit with me and it also shows a clear indication that the board members have a particular agenda,” he declared. “I attempted to call an emergency board meeting during the week. None of the board members showed up to that meeting, although the meeting was also virtual. They ditched a virtual meeting of the board, but they want to have a virtual election of the membership.”

Rigues, who is Super League vice-president, moved to assume the leadership role of the national second tier club competition, following the resignation last month of former president Keith Look Loy. He confessed he had not received the support of the Super League board and also claimed general secretary Peter Thomas had acted contrary to the Super League constitution by not following his directives, Rigues automatically being the interim-president once Look Loy resigned.

“He (Thomas) sent out some communication where he acted on behalf of the board and it wasn’t the sentiments which I shared, which was, typically not operating under my directive, which he is supposed too,” stated Rigues.

Further, Rigues is also adamant that seven suspended Super League clubs had the right to vote. The seven clubs have written to general secretary Thomas stating that their suspension ended on December 15, 2019. The clubs that wrote the Super League secretary were Central 500 FC, Defence Force FC, Harlem Strikers FC, Marabella FCC, 1976 Phoenix, WASA FC and Youth Stars.

Further, Rigues contended that there are no minutes showing these clubs were suspended in the first place.

“The process was not followed properly,” stated Rigues, “therefore the clubs cannot be suspended,” he declared.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said his side paid again for inconsistent bowling, when they crashed to a 72-run defeat in the second T20 International against New Zealand, yesterday.

Glenn Phillips smashed a 46-ball century as New Zealand piled on 238-3 en route to a series-sealing hammering of West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Dr Cliff Bertrand has passed away. He was 84. According to his daughter, Lisa, Dr Bertrand died yesterday of natural causes in New York, USA.

Bertrand represented the British West Indies at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Italy. He progressed to the second round of the men’s 200 metres. Four years later, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Bertrand ran in T&T colours. He again advanced to the 200m second round.

Another poor bowling effort followed by feeble batting from World champions, West Indies condemned them to a 66-run defeat in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand yesterday, after Glenn Phillips blasted a record, maiden hundred of 108.

The Windies bowling again was far too inconsistent, and Phillips smashed 10 fours and eight sixes in a 51-ball assault to record the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander, setting up the Black Caps for an imposing 238 for three from their allocation of 20 overs in the rain-affected match at the Bay Oval.

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) still doesn’t have a new president.

Yesterday, the virtual Annual General Meeting of the TTSL ended abruptly, just before the final item — the election of officers.

Halifax Wanderers supporters would agree that on field-captain Andre Rampersad has proven to be a spice of positivity for Halifax’s professional football team.

Steering the Wanderers from a last-place finish in 2019 to an impressive second-place in 2020, he has shown leadership through his actions both on and off the pitch.

WISE GUY completed a hat-trick of victories to become the fourth Triple Crown winner. But he…