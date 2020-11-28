THE Trinidad and Tobago Super League will host a virtual version of its annual general meeting from 10 a.m. today.
Interim president Jamerson Rigues is due to contest the post of president against former national captain and University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) representative Clayton Morris. However, former Guaya United manager Rigues is in disagreement with the Super League board and is opposed to an electronic vote being taken.
“The meeting is on,” Morris said, “as far as I know, everything is on stream. I received an email with the Zoom link indicating it is on,” stated Morris.
Like Morris, Rigues also confirmed the AGM will be held, but he is vehemently opposed to a new president being installed by an electronic vote.
“I will not be diverting from what the constitution, the by-laws, and the electoral vote state. The constitution and the by-laws does not allow for electronic voting. It strictly says by secret ballot,” Rigues explained. “Members of the board have purported that the system was tried and tested. I am not privy to that. I do not know who tried and tested (it) and what level of testing took place to ensure secret balloting, and that the ballots are one hundred (per cent) secret,” stated Rigues.
“That does not hold any merit with me and it also shows a clear indication that the board members have a particular agenda,” he declared. “I attempted to call an emergency board meeting during the week. None of the board members showed up to that meeting, although the meeting was also virtual. They ditched a virtual meeting of the board, but they want to have a virtual election of the membership.”
Rigues, who is Super League vice-president, moved to assume the leadership role of the national second tier club competition, following the resignation last month of former president Keith Look Loy. He confessed he had not received the support of the Super League board and also claimed general secretary Peter Thomas had acted contrary to the Super League constitution by not following his directives, Rigues automatically being the interim-president once Look Loy resigned.
“He (Thomas) sent out some communication where he acted on behalf of the board and it wasn’t the sentiments which I shared, which was, typically not operating under my directive, which he is supposed too,” stated Rigues.
Further, Rigues is also adamant that seven suspended Super League clubs had the right to vote. The seven clubs have written to general secretary Thomas stating that their suspension ended on December 15, 2019. The clubs that wrote the Super League secretary were Central 500 FC, Defence Force FC, Harlem Strikers FC, Marabella FCC, 1976 Phoenix, WASA FC and Youth Stars.
Further, Rigues contended that there are no minutes showing these clubs were suspended in the first place.
“The process was not followed properly,” stated Rigues, “therefore the clubs cannot be suspended,” he declared.