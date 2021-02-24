West Indies coach Phil Simmons is not too happy with what he has been seeing in the Super50 Cup series currently under way in Antigua.
Speaking in a television interview during the first semi-final between the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Jamaica Scorpions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Simmons expressed dissatisfaction with the overall approach of players in the tournament.
“I would have expected to have seen a lot more intensity from players, a lot more drive and determination that I’m gonna do well here because there’s a chance of me playing in an ODI series straight after this.” He added: “I have been happy with a lot of the series but I have been disappointed with a lot of the cricket I have seen also.”
Commenting on the approach of batting teams in particular, Simmons said: “It’s definitely a worry because one of the first things you learn in limited overs cricket is that you need to bat the overs, and for you to be short of 250 and still with ten overs and eight overs in the bag is disappointing.
“It means that we are not thinking enough about the cricket and we not assessing the situation enough for us to go on and get that 30 or 40 runs extra to put ourselves in a good position.”
So far in the tournament there have been ten instances of teams being dismissed inside their 50-over allotment. And noting the effort of the Scorpions, who batted first yesterday and made 255 for seven, Simmons noted, “there needed to be a little more urgency coming into the late part of the 30’s and early part of the 40’s in the overs and there needed to be a little more urgency in order to try and get the total close to 300.”
“The ball-striking has been good on most occasions,” Simmons said of play in the tournament. “But in 50-over you got to put innings together, you gotta have big scores, you gotta take away things from the opposition with four men outside, so I think that we needed to be more aggressive in the middle overs. And instead of four runs an over and we happy with that, we have to be looking at five and six an over in this competition.
The Windies coach also had some words for the region’s spin bowlers in the white-ball format. “You need to turn the ball,” he said. “You can’t just keep bowling on a spot and not turning the ball. If you turning the ball and you have an arm ball to come with it then you put pressure on the batsmen, so I would like to see our spinners starting to turn the ball a little bit more and then using their variations in length and line during competitions like this.”
And with assignments against Sri Lanka coming up in all three formats, plus this year’s T20 World Cup, coach Simmons urged players to “keep pushing us to select them.”
“You can’t push us one year and then the next year you’re down. It’s consistency. It’s year to year you have to either get better or maintain where you’ve been.”