IT was a magical day for Hugh Leong Poi at Santa Rosa Park, yesterday.
The veteran owner’s colours visited the winners’ enclosure three times in seven events during the penultimate round of the 22-day Arima Race Club’s 2020 Season.
Leong Poi completed his hat-trick in the fifth race when Super Bird scored an emphatic six-and-a-half-lenghs triumphant in the feature attraction, St James and St Ann’s Stakes for West Indian-bred juveniles over 1,350 metres.
John O’Brien swept the four places on the board in the Grade II $40,000 contest as Game Changer, With Honors and Passionate followed the 6/5 favourite home, respectively.
It was the second time in succession and third in the last four classic races that the champion trainer’s charges had hogged the entire tote board.
O’Brien had done so in the Trinidad Derby Stakes on the previous day of action on November 28, just after a one-two-three finish in the other Grade I event on the card, the Stewards Cup.
And the Saturday before that, the same four horses which featured yesterday came down in a different order as Passionate won the SFA (Stud Farm Association) from Super Bird, Game Changer and With Honours, respectively.
Super Bird, who was also the top fancy when he made his debut in that 1,200-metre contest, made virtually all the running yesterday and stopped the clock in a snappy time of 1:22.69 seconds with 2016 champion jockey Ronald Ali in the saddle.
It must have been a very special moment for Leong Poi, as he had just failed to win the St James Stakes two years ago when Super Bird’s half-brother Early Bird was just touched off by Regal Intension.
Until yesterday, the leading juvenile events of the season were contested separately – as the St Ann’s Stakes for fillies and the St James Stakes for colts and geldings – since they inaugurated way back in 1972 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Leong Poi, co-owner of Top Of The Class, who won the 2003 Triple Crown and the Gold Cup two years after, is not only the owner of his three winners yesterday, but he also bred them all at the Poon Tip Stud Farm in Santa Cruz.
Lady Bird, Super Bird’s full sister, got the ball rolling when she made most of the running in the second en route to a two-length triumph in the 1,100-metre modified benchmark handicap for 35 & lower rated horses with Keshan Balgobin up as the 5/2 second fancy. And just before the feature, O’Brien and Leong Poi combined successfully again with Wang Chung, who cruised home by one-and-a-half lengths in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses.
The 6/5 favourite, who placed sixth behind Wise Guy in the Derby two weeks earlier, was piloted by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh.
Triple Crown winner Wise Guy could take his place in the Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic when the racing season winds down on Boxing Day (December 26).
The feature attraction will be the Gold Cup, a Grade I 2,000-metre contest for the top-class horses.