Super League loses Gary Prescott

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) yesterday sent condolences to Prisons Football Club following the death of assistant coach Gary Prescott.

In a release yesterday, TTSL president Clayton Morris said: “I had the opportunity while conducting the UTT/MSP Futsal Outreach programme at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), to experience first-hand his true qualities. With his gentle, yet firm manner, he maintained control of the youngsters and as Prisons FC head coach Anderson Veronique said, (he was a) very, very capable assistant coach.”

The release added: “Trinidad and Tobago Super League members join with the rest of the football fraternity to express condolences, love, strength and support to his family and may God grant you all the strength through this difficult time.”

A CALL TO REALITY

Saturday’s goalless draw against the Bahamas is a “call to reality” for Trinidad and Tobago’s football. That’s the view of one former national coach as the post-mortems begin following the national team’s exit from Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying at the first stage.

Medvedev sets up quarters showdown against Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev eased through to the French Open quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Cristian Garin, to set up an intriguing last eight showdown against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev had suffered four consecutive opening-round defeats at Roland Garros ahead of this year’s showpiece, but his new-found love affair with the Parisian clay continued as he eased to a straight-sets win over the Chilean.

Golden swim for Carter

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter produced his most impressive performance in the Mare Nostrum series when he splashed to gold yesterday in Barcelona.

The current First Citizens Sportsman of the Year followed up his second place in the 100 metres backstroke on Saturday with victory yesterday in the 50m backstroke.

Where to bark

So wait, Terry Fenwick is to blame for this?

That seems to be the general reaction in the aftermath of Saturday evening’s goalless draw with the Bahamas in Nassau which ended this country’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign even before tomorrow’s final preliminary group game against St Kitts/Nevis.