SUPER SHAI

A solid bowling effort and a record-breaking opening partnership gave West Indies a winning start against Sri Lanka in the three-match CG Insurance One-Day International series, yesterday.
Having dismissed the Sri Lankans for 232 in 49 overs, the Windies were set on their way to an eight-wicket win in game one by Shai Hope (110, 133 balls, 12 fours, one six) and Evin Lewis (65, 90 balls).
The openers did not give the Sri Lankan spinners a sniff of a chance for 28 overs, during which they set a new WI record for the first wicket against Sri Lanka in ODIs—143. It was a stand that not only reduced potential peril for the batting team but also would have built confidence for future encounters.
Bamboozled by Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan during the recent T20 series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, the Windies handled the Sri Lankan spin attack with much greater assurance and composure yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
While Sri Lanka wasted the good century start their own openers provided with sloppy running between the wickets, the Windies were more clinical in their pursuit of 233.
Skilfully piercing the gaps in the field for singles and elegantly finding the off-side boundaries, Hope brought a touch of class and stability to the top order, in this his best format, crafting his tenth ton in ODIs.
It was a triumphant, Man-of-the-Match return to WI colours following his struggles on the Test tour of England last year and his more recent battle with Covid-19.
Warm applause came from Hope’s teammates in the dressing room when he got the single off Sandakan that took him to his hundred. “He has been scintillating. For us in white-ball cricket he’s the guy,” skipper Kieron Pollard said afterwards of his opener.
Lewis, not his normal punishing self, but reassuringly watchful, had departed by then, the victim of a searing off-stump yorker from Dushmantha Chameera in the 29th over that was simply too good for him. Chameera and Hasaranga had just been brought back by their captain Dimuth Karunaratne in a desperate attempt to make a breakthrough. But that Lewis wicket did not spark the usual WI slide. Darren Bravo batted with similar serenity, sharing 72 for the second wicket with Hope before Chameera hit off-stump again. But he finished the job with an unbeaten 37 (four fours) in tandem with Jason Mohammed (13 not out).
This was the kind of “old people” win that coach Phil Simmons prefers, no drama. But as well as the batsmen played, the Windies bowlers were the ones who set up the game with another efficient, collective effort.
Karunaratne decided to bat first on a good track after he won the toss. But the Sri Lankan innings declined steadily once the opening partnership between Danushka Gunathilaka (55, 61 balls) and Karunaratne (52, 61 balls) was broken. The pair asserted themselves steadily in posting 105 for the first wicket in 19.2 overs, pouncing on bowling that was at times was too short in the first Powerplay.
The Windies had to wait until the 20th over for a breakthrough, and it was skipper Pollard himself who made it. “After the first water break we thought we needed to up the intensity in the field,” he said.
So always one to make things happen, he got rid of Karunaratne with some catching brilliance off his own bowling. Pollard dived two handed to clutch the ball on the rebound after initially leaping to his right to make contact as the Sri Lankan skipper pushed at a slower ball.
Karunaratne had twice previously been put down off his own bowling by Romario Shepherd. But with his dismissal, control slipped away from the Sri Lankans. Three wickets went down in the next three overs, Pollard being involved in all of them.
The departure of Gunathilaka was controversial, the left-hander being adjudged by television umpire Nigel Duguid to have wilfully obstructed Pollard as he tried to collect the ball in an effort to run out non-striker Pathum Nissanka in the 22nd over.
In the 24th, Angelo Mathews couldn’t beat Shepherd’s throw from the deep and Pollard took off the bails and in the 25th, Dinesh Chandimal sent Nissanka back too late after playing Pollard into the on-side and left his partner stranded.
At 126 for four, the Windies, pepped up in word and deed by their skipper, had turned things around in the second Powerplay where spinners Fabian Allen (7-0-38-1) and Mohammed (4-1-12-2) also intervened.
In the 32nd over, Chandimal (12) cut Allen to substitute Hayden Walsh Jr at point, and three overs later, Kamindu Mendis drove part-time off-spinner Mohammed to Allen at short extra-cover. By the 40th over, Hasaranga had also been removed by Mohammed as Sri Lanka’s expectation of passing 250 faded.
That they eventually got to 232 was due largely to Ashen Bandana. On his ODI debut, he employed the sweep shot to great effect in making an even 50 (61 balls) before becoming one of two late-innings wickets for the impressive Jason Holder (10-1-39-2). The WI bowlers had won the first half for their side. Hope then composed a grand finale.
The second match of the series is tomorrow at the same venue.