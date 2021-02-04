Super50 kicks off critical WI season

Historic. Critical. Essential.
These were some of the words used to describe this year’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup, which bowls off this weekend in Antigua and which will mark the beginning of a busy calendar year for Cricket West Indies.
The Super50 was officially launched yesterday via a Zoom press conference when CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow expressed his excitement for the tournament, which will feature the region’s top cricketers.
“This is going to be an historic tournament in terms of viewership and I just want to urge the players to go out and exhibit some exciting cricket and the kind of cricket we know you are very capable of playing...some thrilling cricket that I’m sure that stakeholders all across the world are going to enjoy,” Shallow said as he opened the Zoom meeting.
He said CWI has led the way for cricket since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year, touring the England in the first international series during Covid-19 and hosting the Hero Caribbean Premier League, which was the first T20 franchise tournament to be played in the pandemic.
“This speaks tremendous volume in terms of our commitment to cricket as well as our competence and professionalism as a region being able to be at the forefront to ensure cricket is being played,” he explained.
“In a pandemic like Covid-19 it is easy to have a cop-out and say well it’s difficult because of financial challenges and all the other issues, but we have an obligation to our stakeholders to ensure that cricket is played and of course our players are happy to be playing and do what they do best and enjoy most,” he added.
Shallow is also expecting record viewership with all the West Indies stars featuring in the tournament, including One-Day captain Kieron Pollard, Test skipper Jason Holder and T20 stars Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer.
“The fact that our fans across the globe have been starved for cricket, I anticipate that this will be probably the most watched regional tournament in the history of cricket in the region,” he continued.
“I can only expect that where we have our stars from West Indies featuring in this tournament that the numbers are going to be quite high and we’re probably going to have an historic viewership. It is a tremendous opportunity for the players,” said Shallow.
He added: “This tournament is quite significant. We believe that it is essential that we have this tournament. We have our seasoned cricketers who need to be playing competitive cricket. (We have) our young, upcoming players, (and) this exposure, I’m sure will be quite beneficial to them and to West Indies cricket by extension. And of course, we have our commitment to our fans.”
Meanwhile, CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams also highlighted the importance of successfully hosting the Super50 Cup, noting that it will be the starting point of a busy cricket calendar in the region.
“This tournament really means a lot for cricket in the region to get restarted,” said Adams.
“It is a vital cog in not just development but maintaining standards and to have a lot of the big names and the big stars, I think it’s going to lead to some pretty exciting cricket and I’m sure the captains are going to ensure the players will deliver in a big way,” he added.
“It’s the start of what could be a very busy home season for us and I think it is apt that we actually start with a regional tournament coming out of this Covid time,” he added.
“There are still a lot of uncertainty around with Covid and they are presenting challenges almost daily but credit to the CWI team that are day by day meeting these challenges to ensure we get some regional cricket played,” Adams continued.
And he stressed that, “it is critical that we don’t go for too much long without having some regional cricket and we’re hoping we can follow this up with some four-day cricket later on in the season.”
The tournament bowls off on Sunday.