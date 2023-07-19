SUPPORT US

“We need their support. What’s gone is gone, we cannot bring it back...We just need support. Come out and support. We are giving it our all.”
Ahead of the 100th Test match against India today at the Queen’s Park Oval, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite yesterday made that simple plea to local cricket fans.
The Caribbean side enter the final match of the two-Test rubber 1-0 down after an emphatic innings and 141-run defeat in the first Test in Dominica.
Brathwaite’s men failed to score more than 150 in either of their innings and only managed to take five wickets in India’s single turn at the crease.
But the WI skipper refused to dwell on that performance yesterday. He said it was “not difficult” for his men to get over that defeat.
“We had some good discussions and the guys are looking forward to it,” Brathwaite told the media yesterday at an overcast Oval.
The Windies were able to get through a full practice session on the field before the rain came. They were able to view the strip on which the match will be played and Brathwaite was pleased with what he saw.
“Better pitch here, good pitch in Trinidad,” he said. “I think it’s a good batting surface, having a bit for everyone. Later down it may get a little spin day four, day five, but I think it will be a much better batting pitch than Dominica.”
As such, Brathwaite wants his players to “enjoy” the game and, “back their plans both as batsmen and bowlers.”
They will be playing on a big occasion, one which the WI skipper said it would be “an honour” to be a part of.
However, off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall will definitely be out of the match after he was withdrawn from the squad because of what Brathwaite described as “congestion.” All-rounder Raymon Reifer, who was dropped after the first Test returned to the squad as a result. However, Reifer is unlikely to find a spot in the final XI today.
Instead, uncapped opener, left-hander Kirk McKenzie, 22, could be given the task of filling the No.3 spot.
“Kirk more than likely will come in,” Brathwaite said.
“He’s a very smart cricketer,” the captain noted of McKenzie, who has played just nine first-class matches. He came to prominence following his double century in the Headley/Weekes tri-series at the end of the regional Four-Day Championship this season.
“Speaking to him, I think he has a good brain,” Brathwaite added. “Obviously he did well in his last five first-class games; ‘A’ team tour of Bangladesh...so I think he’s very excited. He’s been looking good in the camps we had and even in the nets here today. He and Alick (Athanaze) are the future of West Indies cricket.”
The Windies could also bring in veteran pacer Shannon Gabriel for Cornwall.
Having to bowl to rookies McKenzie and Athanaze in the middle order will not worry an Indian attack that enjoyed itself in the first Test where off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 12 wickets.
Despite the different nature of the pitch, India skipper Rohit Sharma may be tempted to stick with the same side and rely on his spinners to ask more questions of a WI batting line-up with a fragile record.
On recent evidence, West Indies will be hard-pressed to push World No.1 ranked India, square the series and notch only their fourth win at the Oval against the visitors.
Rain over the next five days could play a factor in the final outcome. But Brathwaite is hoping that both his team and the cricket-loving public rise to the occasion.
Squads:
West Indies from: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Raymon Reifer.
India from: (probable): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.