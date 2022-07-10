SURINAME’s Under-19 boys were crowned the first champions of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth and Junior Championship Saturday night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

Just two teams were involved in the Youth event and the visitors swept Trinidad and Tobago in two straight matches to win the best-of-three series for the gold medal.

After coasting home in three straight sets the night before, Suriname needed four this time as they got across the finish line 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13. In the girls’ equivalent competition right after, Suriname beat T&T again—25-12, 25-4, 25-23—in a battle of teams which had lost their previous fixture.

These two teams are expected to square off again, at 2 p.m. today, for the bronze medal after Suriname were virtually ruled out of contention for a place in the final when they lost their third and final round-robin fixture 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 to the unbeaten United States Virgin Islands (USVI) yesterday morning.

Both Suriname and T&T still had an outside chance of reaching the final, though, but T&T needed to defeat Martinique in the final-round match after press time last night to force the photo-finish camera to come out. Had the hosts been able to produce the upset, they would have ended the first phase tied with Suriname and Martinique with one win apiece and the team with the best ratio of sets won/lost would join USVI in the final at 4 p.m.

It has been a nightmare tournament for T&T as their four teams they lost a combined nine of the matches going into last night’s session.

Their Junior male outfit notched their only victory when they edged USVI in five sets on Thursday night.

But the Under-21 players were then whipped in three straight by Jamaica the day after, and after losing 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 to Suriname just before press time yesterday, they are virtually certain to finish the five-team straight round-robin competition without a medal.

T&T will be on court in the final match of the tournament at 4 p.m. today against the unbeaten Haitians, who are virtually assured of the title after brushing aside USVI 25-14, 25-7, 25-17 yesterday to complete a hat-trick.

This country’s girls’ equivalent team lost over the first two days to both USVI and Suriname, who were scheduled to square off for the gold medal in the three-team event last night.

Nicholas Paul laid down his World Championship medal credentials with a double gold masterclass when the third and final leg of the Tissot Track Nations Cup series concluded in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

“It was a hard week of racing,” a pleased Paul said after his medal ceremony. “It means a lot to me to be able to come to Cali and win the keirin and the sprint, I’m happy.”

West Indies crashed to their ninth straight One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh yesterday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2-¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI. For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

Women Warriors ‘ready to work’ in Panama decider

With a World Cup playoff berth still at stake, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers could be in for an eventful evening today against Panama when the two teams meet from 7 p.m, (T&T time) in their final Group B game, in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

AFTER all 51 matches were completed without problems on Saturday’s opening day, only seven of the 31 were finished by press time yesterday in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sporting fraternity has joined those mourning the loss of photographer Anthony Harris.

Harris died yesterday from injuries suffered after being knocked down by a motorist while cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.

Visa, $$ woes could ground youth teams

Visa and financial issues have put in doubt the participation of two national youth teams in upcoming CONCACAF competitions in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

In a release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said it was “facing the possibility of taking the very tough decision of withdrawing from the upcoming CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship in Tampa, Florida, and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.”