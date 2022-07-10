SURINAME’s Under-19 boys were crowned the first champions of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth and Junior Championship Saturday night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.
Just two teams were involved in the Youth event and the visitors swept Trinidad and Tobago in two straight matches to win the best-of-three series for the gold medal.
After coasting home in three straight sets the night before, Suriname needed four this time as they got across the finish line 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13. In the girls’ equivalent competition right after, Suriname beat T&T again—25-12, 25-4, 25-23—in a battle of teams which had lost their previous fixture.
These two teams are expected to square off again, at 2 p.m. today, for the bronze medal after Suriname were virtually ruled out of contention for a place in the final when they lost their third and final round-robin fixture 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 to the unbeaten United States Virgin Islands (USVI) yesterday morning.
Both Suriname and T&T still had an outside chance of reaching the final, though, but T&T needed to defeat Martinique in the final-round match after press time last night to force the photo-finish camera to come out. Had the hosts been able to produce the upset, they would have ended the first phase tied with Suriname and Martinique with one win apiece and the team with the best ratio of sets won/lost would join USVI in the final at 4 p.m.
It has been a nightmare tournament for T&T as their four teams they lost a combined nine of the matches going into last night’s session.
Their Junior male outfit notched their only victory when they edged USVI in five sets on Thursday night.
But the Under-21 players were then whipped in three straight by Jamaica the day after, and after losing 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 to Suriname just before press time yesterday, they are virtually certain to finish the five-team straight round-robin competition without a medal.
T&T will be on court in the final match of the tournament at 4 p.m. today against the unbeaten Haitians, who are virtually assured of the title after brushing aside USVI 25-14, 25-7, 25-17 yesterday to complete a hat-trick.
This country’s girls’ equivalent team lost over the first two days to both USVI and Suriname, who were scheduled to square off for the gold medal in the three-team event last night.