Surprised Ottley to take chance

Trinidad and Tobago batsman Kjorn Ottley is getting his first chance at the senior West Indies level and is intent on making the opportunity count.
The left-handed top order batsman has a distinct swagger in the way he carries himself on the field of play but at 31, the former T&T Under-19 and West Indies “A” team player was surprised by his first senior team call-up. However, he insists he is ready for it.
The left-hander said over the years he would sometimes get the feeling that his career wasn’t moving towards a West Indies debut but he got through those times with the support of family and friends and in less than ten days he will be in Bangladesh, ready to make an impression on the international scene.
“I think it is an amazing feeling because it is every cricketer’s dream to play at the highest level. I think it is an amazing opportunity for me and I feel like this is just the start for me and I am looking to do major things and represent West Indies to the best of my ability,” he told the Express during a telephone interview yesterday.
Ottley is one of three T&T players — the other two being Jason Mohammed and Akeal Hosein — who have been called up to the West Indies ODI team after some senior West Indies players declined to go on the tour of Bangladesh due to “Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.”
“It is definitely something that was unexpected but I am ready for it. I am always training and sometimes in the past I would have felt like I wasn’t really going anywhere in terms of my career but my friends and family always kept pushing me never the give up on my dream of playing for West Indies,” Ottley explained.
“It was unexpected but it goes to show that you should never give up because your opportunity might be just around the corner,” added Ottley, who scored a century and two half-centuries for the Barbados Pride in the previous edition of the Regional Super50 which was held in late 2019.
Asked if the felt his game would have taken a step back due to the lack of matches in 2020 because of the lack of cricket caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ottley said he was feeling good about his game.
“We all know the seriousness of the virus and I think it had an impact on all athletes but I continued to do my training at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy and at the gym, so while I didn’t have any on the field cricket, I still tried to keep fit and work on my technical skills,” he revealed.
“The best way to judge where you are is on the field but I have been working well and training with the Red Force as well, so it has been a work in progress but it is not like I am starting from scratch because of the long layoff. I still feel good in the nets so it is just a matter performing the middle. Once selected I will be looking to give it my best and enjoy my cricket and as long as I enjoy my cricket, I think I will be in good stead to put in good performances,” Ottley added.
Asked if he had any apprehensions about touring during the pandemic, he said the bubble environment will be a new experience for him but he is prepared to take on the challenge.
“As a cricketer there will be ups and downs but thankfully I’m still getting a chance to represent the West Indies, so I am still grateful at the end of the day. It will be my first time in a bubble environment so it will be an experience I will be looking forward to and I am just looking to go out there and give it my best,” he said.
“I have the full support of my family and friends since they heard I was selected, so I am just eager to go out there to represent West Indies and do well. I am a bit anxious to play for West Indies but I am just taking it one day at a time,” Ottley concluded.
The West Indies touring party is due to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka in a shortened tour.