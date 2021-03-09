Survivors drown WASA

SURVIVORS produced one of the most stunning victories of the Table Tennis Champions League on Monday night at Calvary Community Centre, Arima. After winning only two of their previous ten fixtures—against the same team (D’Abadie Youths) —the cellar-placed team not only defeated WASA Club, they did it without losing a match.
The shocker became a distinct possibility after the very first match when Musaahib Newaj stunned Curtis Humphreys 11-8, 5-11, 12-10, 13-11 for the Most Valuable Player prize. The country’s fifth-ranked player had been upset by the likes of Anson Lowkie, Everton Sorzano and Survivors’ Riad Abasabi in the first round, but had started to resemble the two-time national champion this he is in the second, and he went on to become the only player to defeat Solo Crusaders’ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown.
The in-form Abasali, who had taken out top-ten player Joshua Maxwell in three straight games for Survivors’ only point against leaders QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites the night before, then took down Humphreys’ brother Alaric 11-7, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7.
And Isa Mohammed, a respected player who has been unavailable for many of his team’s fixtures, completed the sweep with an 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 triumph over Vinoo Maraj, making his first appearance in the competition.
WASA had the opportunity to finish second in the round-robin stage by winning their las two fixtures, but they will now end up either third or fourth when they conclude their campaign tonight against D’Abadie Youths. Their clash a month ago produced the biggest upset of the first round, as after losing their first four fixtures of the tournament, D’Abadie prevented a WASA beaver-trick with a 3-1 victory. D’Abadie have been in winners’ enclosure just one since, but that victory was against the fourth-placed Crusaders nine days ago. Parkites have accumulated 28 points and are four clear of Hillview Renegades at the top with two fixtures remaining to conclude the round-robin stage on Sunday. The top four teams will advance to the Big Four playoff, and Crusaders and Southerners are the teams in contention to join Parkites, Renegades and WASA to battle for the title.