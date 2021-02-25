Survivors edge D’Abadie again

RIAD ABASALI won both matches as Survivors came from behind twice to edge D’Abadie Youths in the bottom-of-the-table clash in the second fixture of the second round of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Wednesday night in Endeavour.

The hosts eventually prevailed 3-2, the same score that they had won by for their only other victory in the tournament when the two teams clashed in the first round a month ago.

After Abasali battled back from two games to one down to deny Declan John 12-10, 2-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6 and force the deciding match, Isa Mohammed edged Everton Sorzano 4-11, 11-2, 16-14, 3-11, 11-4 for the three points.

Mohammed had lost the opening match 11-9, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5 to John, but then Abasali won the battle of players who had upset former national champion Curtis Humphreys in the first round with surprising ease, 11-3, 11-9, 11-4 over Sorzano.

D’Abadie then took their second and final lead when Humphreys’ brother Edwin edged Mujaahib Newaj 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9 in the first of three straight five-setters.

Abasali, the 2019 national A2 runner-up, was voted Most Valuable Player as Survivors moved up to 11 points, two clear of D’Abadie Youths, whose only victory was a stunning 3-1 triumph to prevent WASA Club from notching a fourth consecutive triumph two weeks earlier in the first round.

Survivors were expected to return to action last night against Solo Crusaders, who are tied with WASA on 15 points, one less than QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites.

After a break tonight, there will be three fixtures between tomorrow and Sunday to conclude the first week of the second round.

Round-robin action will then continue over the next two weeks and the top four finishers will then square off in a Big Four playoff to determine the champions.

This is the first open tournament in the sport in the country since the end of ’19 as table tennis was virtually shut down last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

