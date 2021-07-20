Suspended Phillip to miss Nations Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s track cycling team will be without sprinter Njisane Phillip for the UCI Nations Cup meet in September. This is because Phillip is now serving a three-month ban handed down by the world governing body.
Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams confirmed that notice of the suspension had been received last Wednesday. However, the ban came into effect from July 12.
The UCI ruling came after Phillip and T&T had been stripped of the gold medal in the team sprint and Phillip of the silver in the individual sprint won at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, after he tested positive for a banned substance.
Phillip subsequently appealed the decision by the Panam Sports Ad Hoc Disciplinary Committee at the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, last September, CAS upheld the Panam Sports ruling.
Following the CAS ruling, Panam Sports stated in a release last September that the prohibited substance found in the sample provided by Phillip is not considered a performance enhancing substance and that it, “believes that regardless of the award by the CAS that confirmed the decision of the Panam Sports Ad Hoc Disciplinary Commission, Mr Phillip had no intention of cheating or having any unfair advantage over his competitors.
“Panam Sports believes that Mr Phillip is an honest athlete that made a mistake and that he is committed to learn from the experience.”
The suspension means that in addition to being barred from international competition, Phillip also cannot compete in any local or regional events during the period. The Nations Cup is scheduled for September 9-12 in Cali, Colombia.