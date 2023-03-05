Sutherland wins Skinner Park feature

Barbadian Edwin Sutherland won the feature event as cycling returned to Skinner park for the first time since the refurbishment of the famous southern facility.
In the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s Track Keep Fit meet, Saturday, Sutherland led a one-two for the STOLI club, with countryman Jamol Eastmond following home in the 30-lap invitational race for Elite 1 and 2 riders and Juniors. Finishing third was Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycling Academy.
Tariq Woods was third in that race, but earlier, he was in winners’ row in the Elite 1 five-lapper. Woods, of Evolution Cycling Academy, got to the line ahead of Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics and Eastmond in that order.
Following are selected results from Saturday:
Elite 1 5 laps: 1. Tariq Woods (Evolution), 2. Zion Pulido (Rightech Sonics), 3. Jamol Eastmond (STOLI)
Elite 1&2, Juniors: 1. Edwin Sutherland (STOLI), 2. Jamol Eastmond (STOLI), 3. Adam Alexander (Raiders)
Juniors 5 laps: 1. Dave Cooper (Southcline), 2. Aaron matas (Evolution), 3. Titus Bharat (PSL)
Juniors 11 laps: 1. Aaron matas (Evolution), 2. Dave Cooper (Southclaine)
Juveniles 3 laps: 1. Kyle Hospedales (Open Road Challenge Accepted), 2. Andre Samuel (Hummingbird International), 3. Gabriel Fortune (Open Road Challenge Accepted)
Juveniles 5 laps: 1. Gabriel Fortune (Open Road Challenge Accepted), 2. Andre Samuel (Hummingbird International), 3. Kyle Hospedales (Open Road Challenge Accepted)
Tinymites Male 3 laps: 1. Ajaye Francis (Open Road Challenge Accepted),2. Jaquan Elbourne (JLD Cycling Academy), 3. Elijah James (Hummingbird International)
Tinymites Male 4 laps: 1. Ajaye Francis (Open Road Challenge Accepted), 2. Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics), 3. Jaquan Elbourne (JLD Cycling Academy)