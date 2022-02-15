LOCAL ENTERTAINERS Swappi and Squeezy Rankin will square off in a six-round cruiserweight celebrity boxing match after the abbreviated Carnival season ends.
Sea Lots-based Swappi and La Horquetta-based Squeezy Rankin are both dancehall artistes, who have also had success in the soca arena.
At a media conference yesterday, it was disclosed that the duo will headline a six-bout card to be held at the Centre of Excellence. Apart from the main bout, Umi Marcano, another former dancehall/soca act, will take on Kerry John in a junior welterweight fight. There will also be a novice bout between two nine-year-olds. Yesterday’s press conference was held to discuss the logistics of the upcoming Entertainment Boxing card.
“Rawlston Dopwell and Wayne Stewart are the men behind it. They are the founders of this initiative and they will be the promoters,” stated former Boxing Board special adviser Buxo Potts. “They keeping it Sea Lots.”
“We haven’t applied to the Boxing Board for permission for the fight as yet, so the application will soon go in for the fight and the promoter’s license,” said Potts, who functions as chairman of the WBC Amateur/World Youth Professional Programme for Central America and the Caribbean.
Potts stated he was lending his expertise to the promoters as they insist it is a community initiative which aims to curb violence in local hot-spots.
“Two communities have come together. They are saying we can have a community rivalry through sport, rather than street violence,” Potts said.
“They are promoting it themselves. They are saying that boxers can fight in each other’s communities and come together in camaraderie to make money, rather than kill each other.”