Swappi

READY TO RUMBLE: Swappi, from left, Kerry John, Umi Marcano and Squeezy Rankin at

yesterday’s launch of the Entertainment Boxing card at Alicia’s Palace, Lady Chancellor Road, Port of Spain. —Photo courtesy Boxu Potts

LOCAL ENTERTAINERS Swappi and Squeezy Rankin will square off in a six-round cruiserweight celebrity boxing match after the abbreviated Carnival season ends.

Sea Lots-based Swappi and La Horquetta-based Squeezy Rankin are both dancehall artistes, who have also had success in the soca arena.

At a media conference yesterday, it was disclosed that the duo will headline a six-bout card to be held at the Centre of Excellence. Apart from the main bout, Umi Marcano, another former dancehall/soca act, will take on Kerry John in a junior welterweight fight. There will also be a novice bout between two nine-year-olds. Yesterday’s press conference was held to discuss the logistics of the upcoming Entertainment Boxing card.

“Rawlston Dopwell and Wayne Stewart are the men behind it. They are the founders of this initiative and they will be the promoters,” stated former Boxing Board special adviser Buxo Potts. “They keeping it Sea Lots.”

“We haven’t applied to the Boxing Board for permission for the fight as yet, so the application will soon go in for the fight and the promoter’s license,” said Potts, who functions as chairman of the WBC Amateur/World Youth Professional Programme for Central America and the Caribbean.

Potts stated he was lending his expertise to the promoters as they insist it is a community initiative which aims to curb violence in local hot-spots.

“Two communities have come together. They are saying we can have a community rivalry through sport, rather than street violence,” Potts said.

“They are promoting it themselves. They are saying that boxers can fight in each other’s communities and come together in camaraderie to make money, rather than kill each other.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RED FORCE RALLY

RED FORCE RALLY

Yannic Cariah found himself in the middle of another Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting collapse and again played a crucial knock, along with opener Jeremy Solozano and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva, to lead a T&T fightback yesterday on the first day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

T&T bobsleigh men finish 28th

The Trinidad and Tobago two-man bobsleigh team of Shakeel John and pilot Axel Brown completed heat three of the event with a solid clocking of 1:00.86 for an overall time of 3:02.56 as they placed 28th overall out of 30 teams that competed in the event.

Windies hoping to halt India’s winning streak

Captain Kieron Pollard said West Indies were focussed on improving their execution and halting India’s winning momentum when the three-match Twenty20 International bowls off today.

The Caribbean side suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the One-Day International phase of the tour in Ahmedabad last week after their batsmen mainly produced several inept performances.

Approval granted

Approval granted

Fans will, after all, be allowed in at a local football match for the first time in two years, after the TTFA received late approval yesterday evening by the Ministry of Health to allow tomorrow’s CONCACAF Zone Women’s World Cup qualifier to qualify as a safe-zone event.

The match will not be televised locally — since no local entity had bought the television rights — but is expected to be carried on CONCACAF’s paid platforms.

Beaver-trick for Ya Ya

KENNYA ‘Ya Ya” CORDNER kept up her hot goal-scoring streak in Turkey with a beaver-trick in Fenerbahçe’s 6-1 trouncing of sixth-placed Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor on Sunday in the Turkish Women Super League.

Victory kept Fenerbahçe—with eight wins and two defeats - second in the league, while Cordner, 33 has now scored 16 goals in ten matches since joining the Turkish giants in November.

Another silver for Ahye

Another silver for Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye seized women’s 60 metres silver at the Meeting de l’Eure World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Monday.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked a season’s best 7.19 seconds to finish behind American Kayla White, the winner in 7.13, and ahead of Israel’s Diana Vaisman (7.28). In the qualifying round, Ahye won heat two in 7.26.